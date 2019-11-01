|
John "Jack" Boehnlein
Neenah - John Boehnlein of Neenah, known to all as "Jack" passed away peacefully in his living room easy chair overlooking his cherished Lake Winnebago on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. His daughter Lori, his earthly angel Ginny Frank and devoted cat Callie were by his side. Jack was born on November 26, 1930, son of the late Alvin and Mary (Wysocki) Boehnlein. He was married for 47 years to his beloved wife Elaine, who passed away in September of 2003.
Jack had many fond memories of the time he spent with all the friends he made at Bert & Ben's Tavern which he owned and operated on Racine Street in Menasha, until his retirement. He enjoyed watching all sports, especially Wisconsin teams and was captain of his Menasha High basketball team. He was an avid fisherman and spent countless hours in his boat Emma on his favorite fishing spots. He was a great cribbage player and was known to have won a tournament or two. He was a devoted family man, proud of his children and always excited to spend time with his grandchildren.
Jack is survived by a daughter, Lori (Kurt) Smith, a son, Todd (Elizabeth) Boehnlein and grandchildren, Kaitlin (Spencer) Conover, Anna (fiancé' Bobby Wintersteen) and Griff Boehnlein. He is also survived by a brother Jim (Joan) Boehnlein and a sister, Betty Zimmer.
Jack was preceded in death by his 3 sisters and their spouses: Georgeann (Jim) Wiegand, Genevieve (Vernon) Rougeux and Rose (Ray) Kramarczyk.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 324 Nicolet Blvd., Menasha with Fr. Jim Habelwitz and Pastoral Leader Mary Krueger officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Entombment will be in Shrine of Heaven Mausoleum, Neenah.
The family would like to thank Dr. Burton, Dr. Nonn, Dr. Klinkhammer, Dr. Baltz, Jeff, the Hometown pharmacist, TC at Home and the Infusion Center at Theda Care for the compassionate, personalized, attentive care given to Jack.
A special heartfelt thank you has to be given to Ginny Frank who was so much more than his caregiver. She was a trusted friend, dependable provider and entertainment all wrapped into one.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to benefit cats in need throughout the area. This, to honor his rescue cat Callie who brought a smile to his face each and every day. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019