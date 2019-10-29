Resources
New London - John A. Bowman, age 78, passed away very peacefully surrounded by family at his residence. He was born on September 18, 1941 in Rockford IL to the late Marvin and Mary (Schultz) Bowman.

John is survived by the love of his life of 28 years, Joyce Daily; sons, James (Wendy) Bowman and John (Kim) Bowman; daughters, Cariann (Jeff) Lenz, Bobbie Jo Daily and Amy Jo Daily; 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

His parents, a sister Susan Bowman and brother Michael Bowman precede him in death.

Per Johns request private family services were held.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to ThedaCare Hospice for their fantastic, sincere care of John.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
