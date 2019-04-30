|
John Burns
Kimberly - John A. Burns, age 67 of Kimberly, passed away April 24, 2019. The son of John and Kathryn (Heintz) Burns was born June 11, 1951 in Green Bay. He married Eileen Steinfeldt on June 27, 1986 at Old St. Joseph Church on the St. Norbert College Campus.
John received a BA in Business Administration from St. Norbert College in 1975, and a BS in Urban Planning and Regional Analysis from UW Green Bay in 1983. John worked in customer service at Copps Grocery Store in Stevens Point and Appleton for many years. From 1997 to 2005 John was a member of the Village of Kimberly Planning Commission. He was an avid reader, enjoyed going on long drives, spending time in Door County, and was part of the "Donut Hole Gang" at Christ the King Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen; daughter, Anastasia; sister Susan (Jim) Zach; family friend, Oscar Pichardo; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard (Linda) Steinfeldt, Judy (Chris) Wood, Jean (Jim) Ickstadt, and Arnold (Barb) Steinfeldt, and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his infant son, Joshua, his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carlton and Dorothy Steinfeldt, and brother-in-law, Larry.
Family and friends may gather on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 601 S. Washington Street, Combined Locks. Visitation will continue at the church on Friday, May 3, from 9:00 to 10:15 am. Funeral service will follow at 10:30 am with Pastor Dara Clifford officiating. Burial in Allouez Cemetery in Green Bay. A memorial in John's name will be established at a later date. Cotter Funeral Care is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Our family would like to extend our thanks to the staff at AMC (Theda Care), as well as to the caregivers at all the area nursing homes that cared for John over the last six years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 30, 2019