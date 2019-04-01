|
|
John Buss
Appleton - John Buss
John Buss, age 89 of Appleton WI, died peacefully on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Grand Horizons in Appleton WI. He was born on July 20, 1929 in Neenah, WI. The son of John Sr. and Caroline (Pansy) Buss. His early life and schooling were in Neenah, WI. In 1970 he married Marcella Marie Barnick in Appleton, WI. John started his own business called John's Repair where he worked on alternators, starters and generators for many years. John enjoyed playing music, fishing, hunting, working on his business, golfing, and going out to eat. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
John is survived by: (5)Children: Myra (Kevin) Moore, Julie (Special Friend Gary) Maass, Cindy (Randy) Boldt, Thomas Buss (Special Friend Jackie), Christine (Bill) Vanden Heuvel. (2)Step Children: Kathy (Mark) Siebers, Rochelle (Curtis) Batson. (15)Grandchildren: (27)Great-Grandchildren: (1) Great-Great-Grandchild. (1)Sister: Doris Sommer, Special Friends Richard and Judy Davis and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his: Parents, his wife: Marcella Buss. Sisters: Mildred Luedtke, Violet and Myra Buss, Alice Patterson. Brothers: Alfred and Harvey Buss, and infant sons: Dick and Harry.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday April 4, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Valley Funeral Home; 2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton, WI 54911, Pastor: Ralph Rosenberg will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday April 3, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and on Thursday April 4, 2019 from 10:00 am until the hour of service at the Funeral Home.
Special thank you to the Grand Horizons Staff and Heartland Hospice; we could not have done this without you.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 1, 2019