Appleton - John Charles Stevens III, 63, of Waupaca, passed away on August 4th at Manorcare of Appleton with his beloved Kris by his side following a brief illness unrelated to the current pandemic. His room was perched on top of his childhood sledding hill across from Saint Elizabeth Hospital where he was born June 24th, 1957.



He grew up in that same neighborhood and graduated from Appleton East High School, where he won the prestigious Kuhmstead award for swimming. Following that, he studied architecture and geology at the University of MN and UW Madison. After university studies, he became a homebuilder and handyman with several local Waupaca structures to his credit.



John was an avid sailor his entire life after learning the sport on Long Lake in Waushara County at the family cottage, where he spent many summers enjoying water sports. This included competing on one-design sailboats, windsurfers, and big boat sailing on the Great Lakes and various other blue water venues. Sailing an M-16 on Long Lake with Kris was particularly rewarding as they won several club championships. In more recent years, he served as Commodore of the Long Lake Yacht Club. He competed in a dozen Chicago-Mackinac races and several Port Huron-Mackinac races on a crew with his brother Kelley along with competing in several races on Puget Sound on a J-36 with his sister Gigi when visiting her in the Pacific Northwest.



Other passions included sports, music, woodworking, fishing, birdwatching, gardening, and cooking. He particularly enjoyed studying and watching birds of prey. His interest in snakes was not always appreciated by his siblings! As an avid reader, John was a well-rounded historian and was coveted as a Trivial Pursuit teammate. In his last days the family was fortunate to glean some of his knowledge including Long Lake history. To his friends and family, he was known as a good storyteller.



His parents John and Joan Kelley Stevens preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving partner Kristine Smith of Waupaca and her children Hannah (Jamison) Gagnon of Darboy, and Jacob (Danielle) Smith of Appleton; sisters Kathleen Stevens of Waukegan, IL, Kerry Stevens of Madison, Sally Stevens of Madison, Gigi (Bill) Harvey of Kelso, WA; brother Kelley (Donna) Stevens of Sturgeon Bay; nephews Joe Stevens of Monterey, CA, and Ian (Francine) Edmunds of Kansas City, KS along with grand nieces and nephews Valentine, Lilibette, Emi, Jayce, Jaelyn and Cole. John will also join several of his dogs in heaven and is survived by Lucy (Pompanino) the dog and cats Chairman Mao and Gordon Whitefoot.



The family will arrange for a gathering or two in the Waupaca area when appropriate. In lieu of memorials, consider planting a perennial or some fish in his memory.



Special thanks to the doctors, social workers, and nurses at AMC in Appleton along with the Thedacare Hospice staff for their compassion and treatment.









