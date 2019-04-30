Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cline & Hanson Funeral Home
New London, WI
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Cline & Hanson Funeral Home
New London, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. Chapman


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John D. Chapman Obituary
John D. Chapman

New London - John David Chapman, age 61 of New London, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Wm. S. Middleton Veterans Hospital in Madison. John was born April 7, 1958 to David and Elizabeth (Schwind) Chapman in Plymouth. John enjoyed refinishing furniture for family and friends and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. John always helped the less fortunate and worked as an activity support person in an adult day care facility. He formerly worked at Cline & Hanson Furniture Store and was also a truck driver. John served his country in the US Army and was a member of the Amvets.

John is survived by his parents, David and Liz Chapman; siblings, James (Mary) Chapman, Madison, Chuck (Nan) Chapman, New London, Judy (Stan) Eastman, Lind Center and Mike (Karie) Chapman, New London; nieces and nephews, Christine Chapman, Jamie Chapman, Landon Chapman, Michaela Chapman, Stoney (Sarah) Eastman, Holly (Garid) Estrada, Maxwell Chapman and Danielle (Jeff) Maxwell and great-niece and nephews, Rosana, Gabriel, Roman and Aidric and other relatives and friends.

The funeral for John will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London with Rev. Joyce Rich officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery in New London.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now