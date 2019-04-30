|
John D. Chapman
New London - John David Chapman, age 61 of New London, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Wm. S. Middleton Veterans Hospital in Madison. John was born April 7, 1958 to David and Elizabeth (Schwind) Chapman in Plymouth. John enjoyed refinishing furniture for family and friends and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. John always helped the less fortunate and worked as an activity support person in an adult day care facility. He formerly worked at Cline & Hanson Furniture Store and was also a truck driver. John served his country in the US Army and was a member of the Amvets.
John is survived by his parents, David and Liz Chapman; siblings, James (Mary) Chapman, Madison, Chuck (Nan) Chapman, New London, Judy (Stan) Eastman, Lind Center and Mike (Karie) Chapman, New London; nieces and nephews, Christine Chapman, Jamie Chapman, Landon Chapman, Michaela Chapman, Stoney (Sarah) Eastman, Holly (Garid) Estrada, Maxwell Chapman and Danielle (Jeff) Maxwell and great-niece and nephews, Rosana, Gabriel, Roman and Aidric and other relatives and friends.
The funeral for John will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London with Rev. Joyce Rich officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery in New London.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 30, 2019