John D. Yashinsky
De Pere - John D. Yashinsky, 94, of De Pere, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born July 15, 1925 in the Town of Spruce in Oconto County to the late John and Anna (Liptak) Yashinsky. On June 27, 1953 he married the former Alveda Belongia in Lena, WI. She preceded him in death on June 19, 2014.
John served is country in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, where he was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Once back home John became a member of the Wrightstown Legion Post 436.
His career was spent with the Thilmany Pulp and Paper Company in Kaukauna as an insulator retiring in 1987.
John enjoyed being a coach for Little League baseball, going to auctions and being a flea market vendor with Alveda for 20 years. His many hobbies included gardening, feeding the birds, polka music, playing cards, and starting up the antique John Deere tractor to give the grandkids a ride. John loved watching his many grandchildren play at his home. An avid Brewers fan, John spent many hours watching the Brewers with his wife and family. He was a member of the Nativity of Our Lord Parish.
John's volunteering was immense- he helped at St. Vincent DePaul for over 23 years, the Share Food Program for 23 years, playing Santa at the , and 20 years with the Lawrence Fire Department. John had a fun loving and outgoing personality. He was often the life of the party. In his final years John was comforted by the presence of his pets Kirby and Okie. John especially loved being with his grandkids and great grandkids.
John is survived by his children: Kathleen Champion, Bob (Diane) Yashinsky, Nancy (Michael) Parascandola, Judy Roskom, and Gary (Stacy) Yashinsky. He is further survived by 7 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, numerous step great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Dolly Yashinsky. He was preceded in death by his wife Alveda; sons-in-law Norm Champion and Ken Roskom; brother Ed Yashinsky; and sister Mary (Theophile) Markiewicz.
Family and friends may visit from 1:00 to 3:30 PM on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory, 305 N. Tenth St, De Pere. A funeral service will follow at 3:30 PM with Deacon Michael Dabeck officiating. Full Military Honors will also be accorded to John. He will be laid to rest with his wife at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family.
The family would like to thank Century Oaks Assisted Living and its staff for taking such good care of John for the past few months.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019