Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
601 S. Washington St.
Combined Locks, WI
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
601 S. Washington St
Combined Locks, WI
John "Mike" Daugharty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Mike" Daugharty


1947 - 2019
John "Mike" Daugharty Obituary
John "Mike" Daugharty

Appleton, Wisconsin - John Michael "Mike" Daugharty, age 72, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at his residence in Appleton, Wisconsin surrounded by family. Mike was born in St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada on July 20, 1947 to the late John H. and Martha (Brown) Daugharty. Mike earned a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Kitchener-Waterloo and went on to a career in international taxation for 29 years with Kimberly-Clark Corporation. He was united in marriage to Diane Dewsbury on October 9, 1971 in Streetsville, Ontario. They moved to their permanent home in Appleton with their two children in 1979.

In his spare time Mike enjoyed traveling, bird watching and talking with people. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and 4 grandchildren.

Mike is survived by his wife of 47 years, Diane; children, Chris and Vincent; grandchildren, Tayler, Megan, Landon and Lila; 2 siblings, Dave (Sandy)and Lee; sister-in-law, Eileen; numerous nephews, nieces, family and friends.

A memorial service for Mike will be held at 11 AM on August 7, 2019 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 601 S. Washington St., Combined Locks, WI 54113, by Pastor Dara Clifford. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful Fresenius Nephrology Team and nurses of ThedaCare Hospice.

To leave a special memory or condolences with Mike's family, please visit. wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 29 to Aug. 4, 2019
