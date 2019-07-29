|
John "Mike" Daugharty
Appleton, Wisconsin - John Michael "Mike" Daugharty, age 72, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at his residence in Appleton, Wisconsin surrounded by family. Mike was born in St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada on July 20, 1947 to the late John H. and Martha (Brown) Daugharty. Mike earned a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Kitchener-Waterloo and went on to a career in international taxation for 29 years with Kimberly-Clark Corporation. He was united in marriage to Diane Dewsbury on October 9, 1971 in Streetsville, Ontario. They moved to their permanent home in Appleton with their two children in 1979.
In his spare time Mike enjoyed traveling, bird watching and talking with people. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and 4 grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his wife of 47 years, Diane; children, Chris and Vincent; grandchildren, Tayler, Megan, Landon and Lila; 2 siblings, Dave (Sandy)and Lee; sister-in-law, Eileen; numerous nephews, nieces, family and friends.
A memorial service for Mike will be held at 11 AM on August 7, 2019 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 601 S. Washington St., Combined Locks, WI 54113, by Pastor Dara Clifford. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful Fresenius Nephrology Team and nurses of ThedaCare Hospice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 29 to Aug. 4, 2019