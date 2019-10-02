|
|
John Dennis Myers
Appleton - John Dennis Myers, age 84, of Appleton, passed away on September 29, 2019 at a local hospital. John was born on February 3, 1935 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Oscar and Ordell (Wallace) Myers. He was a 1953 graduate of Appleton High School. He served his country honorably as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. On September 22, 1956 he married the former Patsy Nutting at the First United Methodist Church in Appleton and they enjoyed over 63 years together raising 5 children and making a home together.
John was a long-time employee of Appleton Wire Works (Albany) until he retired in 1991. John was a simple man. He enjoyed time with his family and working around his home. He also enjoyed reading and after retirement, traveling with Patsy.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 63 years, Patsy Myers of Appleton, children: Lori Spangenberg of Appleton; Jeff (Lisa) Myers of Appleton; Linda Myers of Appleton; Tim (Cheryl) Myers of Little Chute; son-in-law, Gary Mulry, grandchildren: Jamie (Taylor), Justin (Meredith), Keena (Kinsey), Tyler, Trevor (Rachelle), Aly, and Caitlyn, great-grandchildren: Neveah, Savannah, Levi, Mya, Paisley, Atlas and baby Wesley due this coming January. He is further survived by sister-in-law and her spouse, Betty (Bob) Vander Linden and a brother-in-law Bob Shrimpf as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Leanne Mulry, Patsy's parents, Nelson and Leona Nutting, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joyce (Clarence) Deeg, Shirley Shrimpf, Daryl (Bette) Nutting, and Bonnie Nutting.
There will be a memorial service for John on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 3:30pm at Wichmann Funeral Home of Appleton, 537 N. Superior Street, with John's son-in-law Gary Mulry officiating. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00pm to 3:30pm. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Fresenius Dialysis Center in Appleton and ThedaCare Regional Medical Center (A.M.C.) in Appleton, 5th Floor for the wonderful care given to John.
In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.
"When you've done everything you can do, that's when God will step in and do what you can't do"
2 Corinthians 12:10
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 2, 2019