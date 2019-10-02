Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:30 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Dennis Myers


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Dennis Myers Obituary
John Dennis Myers

Appleton - John Dennis Myers, age 84, of Appleton, passed away on September 29, 2019 at a local hospital. John was born on February 3, 1935 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Oscar and Ordell (Wallace) Myers. He was a 1953 graduate of Appleton High School. He served his country honorably as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. On September 22, 1956 he married the former Patsy Nutting at the First United Methodist Church in Appleton and they enjoyed over 63 years together raising 5 children and making a home together.

John was a long-time employee of Appleton Wire Works (Albany) until he retired in 1991. John was a simple man. He enjoyed time with his family and working around his home. He also enjoyed reading and after retirement, traveling with Patsy.

He will be sadly missed by his wife of 63 years, Patsy Myers of Appleton, children: Lori Spangenberg of Appleton; Jeff (Lisa) Myers of Appleton; Linda Myers of Appleton; Tim (Cheryl) Myers of Little Chute; son-in-law, Gary Mulry, grandchildren: Jamie (Taylor), Justin (Meredith), Keena (Kinsey), Tyler, Trevor (Rachelle), Aly, and Caitlyn, great-grandchildren: Neveah, Savannah, Levi, Mya, Paisley, Atlas and baby Wesley due this coming January. He is further survived by sister-in-law and her spouse, Betty (Bob) Vander Linden and a brother-in-law Bob Shrimpf as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Leanne Mulry, Patsy's parents, Nelson and Leona Nutting, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joyce (Clarence) Deeg, Shirley Shrimpf, Daryl (Bette) Nutting, and Bonnie Nutting.

There will be a memorial service for John on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 3:30pm at Wichmann Funeral Home of Appleton, 537 N. Superior Street, with John's son-in-law Gary Mulry officiating. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00pm to 3:30pm. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Fresenius Dialysis Center in Appleton and ThedaCare Regional Medical Center (A.M.C.) in Appleton, 5th Floor for the wonderful care given to John.

In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.

"When you've done everything you can do, that's when God will step in and do what you can't do"

2 Corinthians 12:10

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent