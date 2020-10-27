1/
John E. Christopher
1945 - 2020
John E. Christopher

Kaukauna, Wisconsin - John Everett Christopher, age 74, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday afternoon, October 22, 2020.

John was born on November 9, 1945 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Everett Christopher and Dorothy Leitch (Lakomski). John's family moved to Lafayette, IN area when he was young where he became an avid Purdue Boilermaker basketball fan. John graduated from Otterbein High School in Otterbein, IN in the spring of 1963. He then enlisted in the United States Navy, where he proudly served his country with tours in Vietnam aboard the USS Ticonderoga Navy Aircraft Carrier.

John married Malynn "Lynn" Driscoll on June 12, 1970 and after his 4 years in the Navy, they moved to her home state of Wisconsin. Together they raised three sons: Gregg, Stann, and Vince. After coming to Wisconsin, John was employed at Superior Electric prior to joining Kaukauna Electric & Water, now known as Kaukauna Utilities, where he worked as a Lineman and Operations Manager until he retired in 2004. After retirement, John enjoyed hunting and fishing with his buddies, playing with his grandchildren (and the neighbor kids), watching them play sports and playing with his grandpup Lily.

John is survived by his wife, Lynn; sons, Gregg (Tanya) and Vince (Shayla); grandchildren, Jocelynn (fiancée Domanick DiBiaso) Christopher, Brianna Britt, Aaron Christopher, Naomi Christopher, Jacey Christopher and Taryn Christopher; great-grandson, Oliver DiBiaso; brother, Ed (Lisa) Christopher; numerous other dear family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant son, Stann.

Due to the current circumstances, a private family funeral will be held for John at a later date.

To leave a special message or condolences for John's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
