John E. "Mac" McQuillan Sr.
Appleton - John E. McQuillan Sr. ("Mac") joined his Lord in heaven on June 22nd. Born in Ladysmith on October 20, 1932 to the late Helen and Peter McQuillan, Jack spent most of his life in Menasha. He delivered newspapers and worked as an usher at The Brin (Menasha Movie House) during his high school years. He graduated from Menasha High School in 1951. Following graduation, Jack enlisted in the National Guard and worked for a short time as a jogger at the George Banta Co. He then began his career as a millwright at Marathon Corporation on 3/30/53, which became American Can and was later bought out by James River Company, where he retired from on December 31, 1994.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Ellen (Brandenburg); siblings: James (Shirley), Colleen "Kelly" (Wayne) Noffke, Kathleen "Kitty" (Mike) Peterson; children: Tom (Dawn), daughter-in-law Laura, Tracey (Scott) Dedering and John Jr (Amy); sisters-in-law: Carol (Donald) Steenbock, Ardis (Norbert) Gauerke and Bonnie (Kenneth) Wolf. Jack is further survived by his grandchildren: Marcus, Michelle (Ryan) Miskovic, Joshua, Amy (Brian) Rhodes, Elizabeth (Arthur) Rhodes, Rebecca (Kevin) O'Connell, Landon Jack McQuillan, Zachary Emmitt Dedering; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Patrick, Harold (Dorothy) and Robert (Margaret); and eldest son Marcus.
At age 59 Jack gave the gift of life to his son Tom, donating one of his kidneys. Following surgery, Jack was quoted as saying "I was concerned that maybe I was too old, but they told me that if there are no health problems with the kidney, there is no age limit." Jack was also "hoping when they opened me up they would find three kidneys." One might consider this an act of a hero, his family certainly does.
Jack loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and the one week hunting trip he would take with his two eldest sons out west. He enjoyed bowling and had an avid admiration for the game of golf, which he took up at the age of 62. Jack often said that he wished he had taken the game up earlier.
He loved spending time at his son's land in Bear Creek, whether working or hunting. He also enjoyed time spent at his sister's cottage on Rose Lake and deer hunting on his brother's land in Tigerton.
Jack enjoyed composing poems, especially the writing of one after his wife had packed him a green lunch in honor of St. Patrick's Day.
You would often find him at one of his son's or grandchildren's sporting events. Jack wouldn't miss a game if he could help it!
Per Jack's wishes, no fuss will be made over his death. As such, there will be no funeral arrangements. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jack's memory to the "Mike Armbrust Fund for Transplant Patients and Families" at https://secure.supportuw.org/give/, not only to honor the gift of life Jack gave to his son but also the many ways that his family has been impacted by organ donation - both as donors and recipients.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.