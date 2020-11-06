1/1
Dr. John E. Mielke
Dr. John E. Mielke

Appleton - John E. Mielke, age 87, of Appleton passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born in Appleton on February 3, 1933, son of the late Edward and Beulah (Connel) Mielke. He married Sally Morey on April 12, 1958.

He graduated from Appleton High School in 1951; BS from University of Wisconsin Madison and UW Madison Medicine in 1958. Did a medical internship at University of Minnesota 1958-1959, residency in internal medicine and cardiology at Mayo Clinic 1959-1960 and 1962-1965. Was in the US Army 1960-1962, serving at Fort Knox, KY and Vietnam. John practiced cardiology in Appleton from 1965-2000, established, in Appleton, the first intensive care unit, cardiac care unit, cardiac catheter lab at Appleton Medical Center, collaborated with the establishment of the coronary artery center at AMC.

John was active in a variety of community activities- Memorial Presbyterian Church, Outagamie Medical Society, AMC Medical Board, Rotary, Appleton School Board, Board of Visitors Waisman Center, Appleton Education Foundation, Community Foundation, Common Ground, Building for Kids and Shawano Rural Health.

John is survived by his wife, Sally; children: John Jr. (Kris), Doug (Erin), Martha (Clark) Burdick, Don, Becky (John) Reyhons and Ellen (Lisa) Waterman; grandchildren: Sarah, John, Jenna, Taylor, Troy, Jake, Eric, Laura, Mark, Hoke, Clayton; great grandchildren, Will and his sister, Lois Plekenpol.

John was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Ellen and brother, Bill.

He loved playing golf, gardening and building model railroads. His children and grandchildren were his special loves.

A private family service is being planning.

Our thanks to Touchmark for the kindness shown to John and his family.

No flowers, please. Thank you.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
