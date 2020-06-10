John E. Nickel
Clayton - John E. Nickel, age 44, passed away unexpectedly of heart complications on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The funeral service for John will be held at 3:30 pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church, 436 S. Lake Street, Neenah. Visitation will be held at the church from 1:00 pm until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established. John will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Neenah. The complete obituary can be found at www.westgorfuneralhomes.com.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family understands if people prefer not to come to the church. Westgor Funeral Home, (920) 722-7151.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.