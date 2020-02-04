|
|
John E. "Jack" Romenesko
Kaukauna - John E. "Jack" Romenesko, age 61, peacefully entered the kingdom of Heaven, after a courageous four-and-a-half-year battle with cancer, on February 2, 2020 comforted by his faith and family. Jack was born on September 29, 1958 in Appleton to the late Eugene and Jane (Smits) Romenesko. He was raised in Little Chute where he excelled in football, wrestling, and track during his high school years. He was a graduate of Little Chute High School, class of 1978. After high school, he played football at UW Stout prior to returning home to coach football and track. Jack spent seven years coaching football, four years with the Jets and three years as an assistant coach of the varsity team. Meanwhile, he coached track for six years, four years at St. John's and two years at Little Chute High School. Jack received many honors, including the Bud Kohn 110% award for his years as an exceptional athlete and dedicated coach to the Little Chute Mustangs.
Jack married the love of his life, Sandra Huss, on August 14, 1992, and they had two daughters, Carly and Natalie. He lovingly referred to his family as "my girls". His greatest accomplishment in life was becoming a husband and father. He praised his daughters and will always be their biggest fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially when ice fishing, camping, boating, four-wheeling, and watching the Packers. On Saturdays, he enjoyed breakfast outings with his siblings.
Jack built the house where he and Sandy raised their two daughters. He could build and fix just about anything with the help of his daughters and brothers. Jack worked in construction for many years prior to working at Voith Fabrics. In his spare time, Jack designed and crafted the "Jack-Mobile". It is made of a row boat, snow blower, and four-wheeler. The purpose of the "Jack-Mobile" was to keep him afloat while ice fishing if the ice were to crack.
Jack had a heart of gold; he loved to listen to people. What you thought was just small talk was the highlight of his day. In his last few years, he was known for bringing chocolates and treats to his healthcare team. Jack always had a genuine smile and a hug, hand shake, or fist bump to give you.
In 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 you can replace the word "love" for "Jack", and it would all be true: "Jack is patient, Jack is kind. Jack does not envy, he does not boast, he is not proud. He does not dishonor others, he is not self-seeking. He is not easily angered, he keeps no record of wrongs. Jack does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. He always protects, always trusts, always hopes, and always perseveres."
Jack is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sandy; daughters: Carly and Natalie; siblings: Pat (Marv) Janssen, Mike (Gail), Jerry (Bev), Tom (Carol), Jill (Ron) Tiedt, Dan (Mary), Dave (Kim) and Jan (Troy) Hietpas; mother-in-law: Joyce Huss; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Polly Romenesko, Rick (Joyce) and Steve Huss. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brothers, Ron and Don; and father-in-law, Donald Huss.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH (323 Pine St. Little Chute) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Donald Everts will officiate. Committal St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
A special thank you to the Kaukauna Clinic, former FVHO, ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center, Interventional Radiology Team, and ThedaCare Hospice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020