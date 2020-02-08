|
|
John Ebben
Little Chute - John W. Ebben, age 90, of Little Chute, passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 6, 2020. He was born in Little Chute on November 11, 1929, son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Hietpas) Ebben. John married Rosella Diedrick at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church on August 27, 1952, and together they have celebrated over 67 years of marriage. John and Rose farmed in the town of Vandenbroek where they raised their nine children. After retiring from farming in 1986, he finished his career at Fox Valley Tool & Die, retiring in 1991.
John was a lifelong member of St John Catholic Church, Little Chute and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Vandenbroek Volunteer Fire Department and also served as a supervisor for the Town of Vandenbroek. John volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul in Kaukauna and the St John Food Pantry. John loved to play cards, especially sheepshead. He also enjoyed bowling, golfing and doing puzzles. John and Rose traveled many places together, including almost every state and a wonderful trip to Holland. He loved his children, grandchildren and great granddaughter tremendously.
John is survived by his loving wife, Rose Ebben; children: Elaine (Dan) Van Gompel, Chris (Mark) Pirlot, Dan (Patty), Thomas, Ron (Tracy), Greg (Nancy), Marv (Colleen), and Mike (Nicole) Ebben; grandchildren: Steve (Katie) Van Gompel, Robbie Pirlot, Dan Pirlot, Nicole (Art) Salazar, Allyssa Pirlot, Paul Ebben, JoAnna (Ryan) Kortz, Beth Ebben, Blake Ebben, Claire Ebben, Tyler (Courtney) Ebben, Eric Ebben, Scott Ebben, Jason Ebben, Bryan Ebben, Cam Hudziak, Cory Hudziak, Anna Ebben and Ashley Ebben; great granddaughter, Calleigh Kortz; brother, George (Rosamond) Ebben; sisters: Mary Feldkamp and Irene Diedrich; brothers and sisters-in-law: Margaret (Larry) Artz, Sr. Marian Diedrick, Eleanor (Joe) Uitenbroek, Imelda (Marvin) Hietpas, Rita (Jerry) Hietpas, Bob (Judy) Diedrick and Jerome (Pat) Diedrick; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Ebben; a son, Stevie Ebben; siblings: Margaret Ebben, Gerald (Ethel) Ebben and Corneil (Caroline) Ebben; brothers-in-law: Howard Feldkamp and Jim Diedrich.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A rosary will be said to conclude the evening. Visitation will continue on Tuesday morning at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. Msgr. Jim Vanden Hogen will officiate. Full military honors will be performed by the American Legion Post #258 after Mass. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilen.com.
The Ebben family would like to extend a special thank you to Sister Delores and all the RN's and CNA's at St. Paul Elder Services, and to St. Paul Hospice, especially Gina, Jean, Julie, and Lisa for all of the compassionate care given to John.
We love you, dad, and we'll take good care of mom. Give Stevie a big hug from her and us kids.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020