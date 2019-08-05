|
|
John Endsley
Chilton - John David Endsley of Chilton, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on August 4, 2019 at the age of 69. He fought for his life till his last breath. He served his country honorably as a member of the U.S. Army, 4th Infantry Division. He received the Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was dedicated to keeping his 4th Infantry comrades together, as well as reaching out to young veterans returning from the Gulf Wars.
He met his wife Jean, who was Harbor Master at High Cliff State Park Marina, a short stay port of call for John. Their life journey had just begun. She was a Navy Vet and he an Army Vet and their understanding, compassion and love grew ever so deep. They were together for 22 years.
John will be lovingly remembered by his wife Jean Wadley, his father David, his sisters Sarah, and Carolyn (Neil), daughters, Erin (John), Kacey (Ben), Lorah (Curt) and Kate. His 6 grandsons and one great-granddaughter graced his life. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Maggie.
Visitation for John will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 1:00PM to 3:00PM at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton. Memorial Services will be on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 3:00PM at the funeral home with full military honors to follow. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Heartland Hospice and Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center for the support and care given to John during his illness.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019