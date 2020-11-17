1/1
John F. Buelow
1933 - 2020
John F Buelow

Appleton - John "Jack" F. Buelow, 87, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, November 16th, 2020 at Birch Hill Health Services in Shawano.

He was born September 8, 1933 to Otto and Agnes (Dahl) Buelow in Antigo, WI. Jack graduated from Appleton High School. He married Jean Resch on May 5, 1956.

Jack loved to travel and has seen all 50 state capitals and visited almost all of the Canadian provinces. They went on many vacations and trips including several cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean.

Jack is survived by his daughter and two sons-in-law; Corrine and Jim Shirota, Grand Chute; and Tom Misevicz, Panama City, FL.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, and daughter Janet Buelow-Misevicz, as well as his parents.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton, WI, mask will be required and the visitation will be live stream at: https://www.facebook.com/938408146238680/videos/765659140651956/. Interment will be held at a later date at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the cause of your choice in his name. His family would like to extend their appreciation to the caring staff of Birch Hill for the kind and compassionate care given to Jack in his last few weeks.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
