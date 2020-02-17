Services
John F. Vander (Vandy) Zanden

John F. Vander (Vandy) Zanden Obituary
John F. Vander Zanden (Vandy)

Appleton - John F. Vander Zanden (Vandy), 83, of Appleton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born at home in Combined Locks on July 27, 1936 to the late Martin Sr. and Marie (Van Beek) Vander Zanden.

John worked in Real Estate, Home Construction and was a Teamster truck driver. He loved spending time at his cottage (The Dutch Treat), hunting with his brothers in his younger years, singing in Barbershop, woodworking, and traveling the world which included visiting his family from afar. He also enjoyed his 25 years of retirement living in Florida and most recently, his time at Eagle Point Senior Living.

John is survived by his significant other; Beverly Heenan, former wife; Joan Nussbaum; seven children; Cheryl (Jim) Roovers, Wrightstown, WI., Keith (Pat) Piepenburg, Appleton, WI., Joel (Nancy) Piepenburg, Appleton, WI., Gwenn (Ralph) Hidalgo, Campbell, CA., Gregg (Jody) Vander Zanden, Lake Tahoe, CA., Gary Vander Zanden, Campbell, CA., Bryan (Peggy) Piepenburg, Weston, WI., 15 grandchildren; Heather, Sarah, Angie, Mike, Adam, Amber, Eric, Marcus, Kate, Anna, Gregory, Joseph, Karissa, Bailey, and Kolby. 17 great grandchildren; Patience, Destin, Jadyn, Bryn, Irelynn, Natalie, Carter, Ryder, Easton, Liam, Eli, Vera, Nina Jean, Louis, Diego, and Gabriel. He is further survived by eight siblings; Mary (Harvey) Fenske, Fremont, Martin (Vivian) Vander Zanden, Leesburg, FL., Kenneth Vander Zanden, Little Chute, WI., Dr. Robert (Barbara) Vander Zanden, Wake Forest, NC., Eugene (Joan) Vander Zanden, Kaukauna, Donald (Linda) Vander Zanden, Kaukauna, Thomas (Carla) Vander Zanden, Appleton, and Richard (Kathy) Vander Zanden, Darboy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; Dorothy Griepentrog-Piepenburg-Vander Zanden, 5 siblings; Larry Vander Zanden, Nell (Don) Reis, Pat Techlin, Ann (Boniface) Kempen, Raymond Vander Zanden, and sister in law; LuAnn Vander Zanden.

A Memorial Mass will take place this spring at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Greenville, WI.

The family would like to thank the staff of Ascension St. Elizabeth, Brewster Village, and ThedaCare Hospice for their compassion and care of Dad.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
