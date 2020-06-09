John "Jack" H. Hablewitz
Menasha - John H. "Jack" Hablewitz, age 88, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Prairie Homes, House of Grace as he finished life's journey. He was born June 8, 1931 in Neenah, son of the late Irvin and Lucille (Oettinger) Hablewitz. Soon after Jack recovered from a childhood illness, he competed at a high level in high school sports at Menasha, lettering in basketball and baseball, as well as manager of the football team, and is a member of the Hall of Fame. He continued to play Legion baseball, capturing the state title, and played for the Menasha Falcons. He entered the military, joining the Navy in 1951 and serving honorably as a cook on a ship and a submarine through 1954.
Jack then became a long-time Banta employee for 44 years working on presses and in the maintenance department. He continued his love for basketball and baseball by coaching youth leagues, teaching boys how to become men, and how to succeed and win, not only at the game they love, but the game of life. While championships were the goal, and several were attained, your respect and love for the game was paramount. He also gave his time to the BRAVO unit of Menasha, American Legion, VFW, and various church activities at St. John's Catholic Church in Menasha as well as being the announcer for the Menasha Macs. His greatest honor later in life was being a part of the Old Glory Honor Flight.
Jack enjoyed other activities as well including fishing, bowling, golfing, cribbage, and various card games. He spent a good amount of his retirement travelling with his wife Sandi throughout the US, but really enjoyed Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. He was known to attend the weekly fish fry religiously, up until his final days.
Jack is survived by his wife, Sandi Hablewitz, Menasha; sister Joanne Flenz, New London; brother Fr. James "Jim" Hablewitz, Appleton; three sons: Mark (Malee) Hablewitz, Michael (Diane) Hablewitz, and Matthew Hablewitz; two stepsons: Brad (Marie) Arndt and Tim (Jennifer) Arndt; stepdaughter Stacy (Mike) Blank; 15 grandchildren: Mandy (Peter) Joch, Courtnee (Dave) Schraven, Heidi Hablewitz, Grace Hablewitz, Noah Hablewitz, Samuel Hablewitz, and Jacob Hablewitz, Ali, Tyler, and Zach Cummings, Niki Lewien, Brandon and Whitney Arndt, Greg and Kristen Blank; six great grandchildren: Hayden, Hudysn and Harlow Joch, Tyler and Nathan Schraven, Loraine (Rainy) Blank; and four nieces and nephews: Chris (Sandy) and Tom (Kari) Flenz, Kari Kirsten, and Theresa (Jim) Gennigen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters: Janice "Cha Cha" Hablewitz and Judith "Judi" Falkowski; brother in-law, Emil "Fritz" Flenz; and special uncle, Harold Oettinger.
Mass of Christian burial for Jack will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 320 Nicolet Blvd, Menasha, with Jack's brother, Fr. Jim Hablewitz officiating. Public visitation will be held at the church Tuesday morning, beginning at 9:00AM until the service at 11:00, followed by full military honors at the church. A memorial is being established.
Jack's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Prairie Homes, Lakeland Care, and Heartland Hospice for all their wonderful care and compassion.
Attending a public visitation is at the attendees own risk, please observe all CDC and social distancing guidelines.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave; 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Menasha - John H. "Jack" Hablewitz, age 88, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Prairie Homes, House of Grace as he finished life's journey. He was born June 8, 1931 in Neenah, son of the late Irvin and Lucille (Oettinger) Hablewitz. Soon after Jack recovered from a childhood illness, he competed at a high level in high school sports at Menasha, lettering in basketball and baseball, as well as manager of the football team, and is a member of the Hall of Fame. He continued to play Legion baseball, capturing the state title, and played for the Menasha Falcons. He entered the military, joining the Navy in 1951 and serving honorably as a cook on a ship and a submarine through 1954.
Jack then became a long-time Banta employee for 44 years working on presses and in the maintenance department. He continued his love for basketball and baseball by coaching youth leagues, teaching boys how to become men, and how to succeed and win, not only at the game they love, but the game of life. While championships were the goal, and several were attained, your respect and love for the game was paramount. He also gave his time to the BRAVO unit of Menasha, American Legion, VFW, and various church activities at St. John's Catholic Church in Menasha as well as being the announcer for the Menasha Macs. His greatest honor later in life was being a part of the Old Glory Honor Flight.
Jack enjoyed other activities as well including fishing, bowling, golfing, cribbage, and various card games. He spent a good amount of his retirement travelling with his wife Sandi throughout the US, but really enjoyed Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. He was known to attend the weekly fish fry religiously, up until his final days.
Jack is survived by his wife, Sandi Hablewitz, Menasha; sister Joanne Flenz, New London; brother Fr. James "Jim" Hablewitz, Appleton; three sons: Mark (Malee) Hablewitz, Michael (Diane) Hablewitz, and Matthew Hablewitz; two stepsons: Brad (Marie) Arndt and Tim (Jennifer) Arndt; stepdaughter Stacy (Mike) Blank; 15 grandchildren: Mandy (Peter) Joch, Courtnee (Dave) Schraven, Heidi Hablewitz, Grace Hablewitz, Noah Hablewitz, Samuel Hablewitz, and Jacob Hablewitz, Ali, Tyler, and Zach Cummings, Niki Lewien, Brandon and Whitney Arndt, Greg and Kristen Blank; six great grandchildren: Hayden, Hudysn and Harlow Joch, Tyler and Nathan Schraven, Loraine (Rainy) Blank; and four nieces and nephews: Chris (Sandy) and Tom (Kari) Flenz, Kari Kirsten, and Theresa (Jim) Gennigen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters: Janice "Cha Cha" Hablewitz and Judith "Judi" Falkowski; brother in-law, Emil "Fritz" Flenz; and special uncle, Harold Oettinger.
Mass of Christian burial for Jack will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 320 Nicolet Blvd, Menasha, with Jack's brother, Fr. Jim Hablewitz officiating. Public visitation will be held at the church Tuesday morning, beginning at 9:00AM until the service at 11:00, followed by full military honors at the church. A memorial is being established.
Jack's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Prairie Homes, Lakeland Care, and Heartland Hospice for all their wonderful care and compassion.
Attending a public visitation is at the attendees own risk, please observe all CDC and social distancing guidelines.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave; 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.