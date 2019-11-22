|
Rev. John H. Johannes
Appleton - Psalm 139:16 Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them.
Rev. John H. Johannes was born on January 18, 1931, in Two Rivers, the son of Edward R. and Alma E. Wilsmann Johannes. Soon after, the God who redeemed John also sanctified him and called him His own child in the waters of baptism. John was raised and confirmed in the Christian faith, instilled with a trust in His savior that Jesus kept him in his entire life.
In love for the Lord Jesus and His gospel, John devoted his studies to the scriptures in hopes of serving as a minister of the Word. He was a graduate of Northwestern Lutheran in Watertown and then of Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon.
On August 10, 1958, he married Joanne L. Paulmann, at 1st German Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. The Lord blessed John and Joanne with seven children. John was a loving father, together with Joanne he raised his children to know and love the Lord.
John was called by the Lord of the Church to serve at various congregations during his ministry including: Trinity Lutheran Church, Neenah, Peace Lutheran, Isabell, SD, Grace Lutheran in Carlsbad, NM, Mt. Olive Lutheran in Lamar, CO and spent most of his years at Luther Memorial in Fond du Lac. He organized Peace Thru Christ in Middleton, Faith Ev. Lutheran in Cambridge, and served as a chaplain for a group home for the disabled in Madison. For the last few years John was a member at Living Hope Lutheran Church in Appleton. He enjoyed collecting stamps, was an avid gardener and enjoyed going camping.
Early in the morning on Thursday, November 21, 2019 while at home at Peabody Manor in Appleton, the Lord Jesus, in His tender love, called John to his eternal home. The day before, he listened to the Word which had been his comfort and trust his whole life. Though he could hardly speak at all, he sang along loudly with a number of hymns and then prayed the Lord's Prayer.
John is survived by his brother Edward Johannes of Valencia, CA, his wife Joanne Johannes of Appleton, his children: David (Karen) Johannes of Eau Claire, Timothy (Brenda) Johannes of Fond du Lac, John Johannes of Chippewa Falls, Beth (Jonathan) Sandeen of Chippewa Falls, Deborah (Mark) King of Appleton and Michael Johannes of Menesha; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren,
John is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Elisabeth Bauer and his son, Mark Johannes.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 3-4 p.m. at Luther Memorial Church, 134 21st Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Luther Memorial Church, Fond du Lac, WI, with Pastor David Ude officiating. Inurnment will be at Estabrooks Cemetery, Fond du Lac.
