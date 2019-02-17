|
John H. Knabenbauer
New London - John passed away peacefully at the age of 75 the evening of February 14th, 2019. John (known as Jack to his friends) was born on August 27th, 1943 in Appleton, Wisconsin and was the son of the late Ervin and Minnie Knabenbauer (nee Ver Kuilen). He attended school in Appleton, graduating in 1961. Shortly after that, he enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard, where he retired as a Major in the 132nd Support Battalion. His military career and fellow veterans meant a great deal to him. In later years, he helped organize military reunions and volunteered at the Mobility 4 Vets Wheelchair Shop, Inc. to help the veterans. John began his career in Purchasing at M&T Chemicals, then moved into a Sales Manager position at Heresite-Sakaphen in Manitowoc. He was a successful businessman, winning many sales awards throughout his career. The best thing that happened to him was meeting his wonderful life-long partner, Karen Strozewski. They were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Neenah on May 20, 1972. They raised two sons and one daughter, and were blessed with nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Karen and John owned and co-managed Bradke's Restaurant in Neenah for over 20 years, where many patrons became good friends. He was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Fremont and the chairperson of the Event Planning Committee. This was a great position for John as he loved to organize events and enlist his wife's culinary skills to help with church picnics, vacation bible school, and other events. John was a man with a big heart and big personality! His zest for life included a passion for spending quality time with family and friends, reading, and traveling. John and Karen spent many years traveling to Cancun, Mexico where they enjoyed the sunshine and the beach. John enjoyed boating and deep sea fishing. He had many hobbies, and earned his private pilot's license which he enjoyed immensely. Most importantly, John was an outstanding family man and we are so fortunate to have called him husband, father, grand-father, and great grand-father. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife Karen Ann Knabenbauer and two sons: Nathan (Peggy) Knabenbauer, Neenah; Scott (Ann) Knabenbauer of Hartland; one daughter: Tracey (Tod) Noffke of Hortonville and one sister: Sharon Maass, Appleton, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
John is further survived by nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren: Jillene (Jordan) Juday and great grandchildren Teagan and Tenzin; Jonathan Knabenbauer; Joel, Noah, Cody, Jordan, Faith Knabenbauer; Aleczander and Nicolai Noffke.
Preceding John in death were his parents, one brother (Kenneth), and four sisters (Geraldine, Rose, Patricia, Donna).
John's family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Cline-Hanson Funeral Home, 209 W Cook Street in New London. The celebration of life funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, E 9016 Marsh Road, Fremont, with Pastor Doug Reinders officiating. Military Honors will follow the service at the church.
"Those who Hope in the Lord will Renew their Strength. They will soar on Wings like Eagles." (Isaiah 40: 31)
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019