John "Monk" Hendrickson
Neenah - John Edwin "Monk" Hendrickson, 74, of Neenah, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on August 1, 2020, after a long battle with multiple health issues.
John was born June 20, 1946, in Neenah, the son of the late Carl E. and Helen E. (Blank) Hendrickson. John graduated from Neenah High School in 1966. He enjoyed a 34-year career as a machinist at Beloit Manhattan as well as careers with Fox Valley Truck and Webex prior to retiring in 2010. John had a 16-year marriage to Darcey Christensen, sharing two children, and a 10-year marriage to Susan Babbitts.
John is survived by his beloved children: Robyn R Locke (Paul) of Ft Myers, FL; Timothy N Hendrickson (fiancé; Teresa Porto) of Neenah, WI; and stepson, Michael (Jean) Knight of Spring Hill, FL; along with four cherished grandsons: Blake Locke, Tyler Locke, Reid Locke and Andrew Bartels. John also is survived by two sisters: Carol Boyle (Ken), Mountain, WI; Kathy Bondow (Rick), Madison, WI; a sister-in-law, Sharyn Hendrickson, Neenah, WI, and friend/ex-wife, Darcey Hendrickson, Appleton, WI. John was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Robert C Hendrickson, and ex-wife Susan Babbitts.
John was a hard-working and generous man, who was most grateful for spending time with his wonderful family and friends. He enjoyed sharing his passions for the outdoors, hunting, fishing, rummaging, fixing, playing cards, trips to the casino, and "bettin ya a dollar" on his favored outcome. John was caring of others and always willing to lend an ear or support when someone needed it most.
John's family would like to thank all his healthcare professionals, the caregivers at Gardenview Assisted Living, the Ascension Hospice Team and Heart of the Cremation Service.
His final resting place will be the "Hendrickson Hideaway"- his cherished cabin in the woods.
A visitation/funeral service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, at Fritsch Park Pavilion, located at 1651 Sandys Lane in Menasha, from 3:30 PM until 5:00 PM. Immediately following there will be a "Celebration of Life" at the Stone Toad,1109 South Oneida Street, Menasha.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in John's honor to support wildlife conservation of Wisconsin. Cards can be forwarded to: Heart of the Valley Cremation Services, c/o John Hendrickson Memorial, 400 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Kaukauna, WI 54130.
For more information or to share memories of your times with John/"Monk," visit www.hovcremation.com
