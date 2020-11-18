Rev. John J. Bridges
Appleton - Rev. John James Bridges of Appleton Wisconsin passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the age of 73. After years of declining health Rev. John Bridges died peacefully with his beloved wife and their children by his side. John was born at St Catherine's hospital in Kenosha WI on February 28, 1947 to John and Betty (wood) Bridges. He was the oldest of five children. He graduated in 1965 from Bradford High School in Kenosha then went on to study Theology at Texas Bible College. After graduation John moved back to Wisconsin and became the youth Pastor at Apostolic Faith Church in Kenosha WI under Rev WV Barnett. In 1973 He felt the call of God to start a church in Neenah WI. After 45 years of Pastoring, starting 4 daughter works, and bringing numerous souls to Jesus Christ. Rev. John Bridges retired and started attending Apostolic Truth Church in Appleton WI under the pastorship of Rev. Aaron Soto.
Pastor John J. Bridges loved people, and dedicated his life to introducing people to Jesus Christ. There is nothing he loved more than teaching Search for Truth Home Bible Studies, and getting people to dig into the Bible to find the treasures of the Word of God.
John was preceded in death by his parents John Moffet Bridges and Betty June Bridges, his sister Betty Ann Allan, his brother Richard Paul Bridges. He is Survived by his wife Carol Lynn Bridges, his children John Nathan (Lynn) Bridges, Philip (Terra) Bridges, Melinda (Matt) Olson Bonnie Sue Joy (Markle) Johnson. His brother Archie (Debbie) Bridges, His sister Diane (Waino) Kleimola, also his 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing and Funeral Services will be held at Apostolic Truth Church, 2720 Kesting Court, Appleton WI 54911 on Saturday November 28, 2020. Viewing will be held from 10:00am - 12:00pm with the funeral starting at 12:00pm with luncheon to follow. Service will be live streamed at atchurch.org
or Apostolic Truth Church Facebook page.