Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
620 Division St.
Neenah, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
620 Division St
Neenah, WI
John J. "Jack" Konetzke


John J. "Jack" Konetzke Obituary
John J. "Jack" Konetzke

Neenah - John J. "Jack" Konetzke, age 81, of Neenah, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Theda Care Regional Medical Center in Neenah. Funeral services for Jack will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 620 Division St., Neenah with Fr. Dennis Bergsbaken officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in St. Margaret Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 24, 2019
