John J. Phelan
Kaukauna - John J. Phelan, age 84, passed away truly from a broken heart but now is with his beautiful bride, while at St. Paul Home on October 10, 2020. He was born in Kimberly, WI, on June 29, 1936, the son of the late John and Florence (Wall) Phelan. On November 28, 1957, John married the love of his life Barbara C. Phelan. John was a true Packer fan, and also enjoyed watching the Cubs.
John is survived by his children: Donald (Donna) Phelan, Kenneth (Kim) Phelan and Sarah (Russ) Dix; grandchildren: Laura Phelan and Kevin Phelan; Brittni (Nate) Nelson, Benjamin (Ashley) Phelan, Emilee (Stefan) Jedlicka; Veronica (Kyle) Schlies, and Alexander Dix; great grandchildren: Lee, Grant, Cora, and May Nelson, Edison and Ellis Jedlicka; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Robert (Jeanie) Phelan and William (Kay) Phelan; and Barb's family: Andrew (Joan) Whittaker, Judy (Dick) Mulry, James (Bobbi) Whittaker, Susan (Steve) Leonard; and in-law: Garry Whitney.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara C. Phelan, his parents: John and Florence (Wall) Phelan, his sisters and brothers-in-law, Florence (Phelan) Elmer Hoffman, Alice (Phelan) Wayne LeFevre; and Barb's parents, James and Veronica (Heimmermann) Whittaker, and Barb's sister: Mary Jo (Whittaker) Whitney.
In light of the current events, the family will have a private graveside services at St. Mary Cemetery, and a celebration of life will be held in the future. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com
Our family would like to extend a very special thanks to dad's hospice nurses, Lauren and Melissa, and from St. Paul, Becca, and not to exclude anyone who cared for him, to ALL the staff at St. Paul Home for the many years of taking care of Dad, we appreciate all that was done for him.