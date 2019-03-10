John J. Schipferling



Menasha - John J. Schipferling, age 92, of Menasha/Lakewood, passed away into our Lords loving arms, after a short illness on Saturday March 2, 2019. John was born on May 21, 1926 in Menasha, son of the late Edward A and Theresa (Ciske) Schipferling.



John married Carol R Robinson at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Menasha on September 3, 1949



He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on August 11, 1944. He saw active duty during WW II serving in Japan from April 1945 thru June of 1946 with a Honorable Discharge July 1946.



He re-enlisted in The USMC Reserves August 1947 thru August 1953. He saw active duty, during that time, in the Korean War serving in Trinidad from November 1950 thru October 1951 where he achieved the rank of Sargent in June 1951.



During his lifetime John enjoyed playing hockey, league bowling, boating, fishing, working in his garden, building two homes with the help from family, he learned to play golf in his late 60's and played in mens leagues, loved building things and tinkering in his garage workshop.



John is survived by: Carol, his wife of 69 years; his children: Peter (Tara) Schipferling, Lynn Moreland, Mark (Sandy) Schipferling and Matthew Schipferling; his grandchildren: Derek (Lisa) Schipferling, Katie (Rick) Clark, Shaun (Elayne) Moreland and Steven (Kay Lee) Moreland, 4 great-grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, and 2 step great-grandchildren, 3 step great great grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Helen Schipferling. John was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Frank, Leonard, Thomas and Robert, an infant sister, Mary, son-in-law, Michael Moreland and 3 sisters-in-law.



A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a short service to follow. There will also be a memorial service held in the spring at St. Mary's of The Lake Catholic Church in Lakewood with interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.











