Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
15232 County Rd. F
Lakewood, WI
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
15232 County Rd. F
Lakewood, WI
Menasha/Lakewood - John J. Schipferling, age 92, of Menasha/Lakewood, passed away into our Lords loving arms, after a short illness on Saturday March 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 15232 County Rd. F, Lakewood, WI. Visitation will be held at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services. Inurnment with full Military Honors will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 9, 2019
