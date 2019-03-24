|
|
John "Jack" Janssen
Freedom - John "Jack" Janssen, age 70, of Freedom, passed away March 20, 2019, following a battle with pancreatic cancer with his family by his side. He was born in Manitowoc on May 29, 1948, son of Joseph and Catherine Janssen. The family moved to Kaukauna where he graduated from KHS in 1966. John went on to attend U.W. Stevens Point. When he was home for the summer, he worked at Thilmany's and decided to continue working there.
In January of 1969, John met Kathleen Kuhn and married her in August of 1970. While working in various areas of Thilmany, he ended in research and development, while raising two daughters and achieving his degree in Business Management from Lakeland College. After retiring from Thilmany's (International Paper) he continued to work at Akrosil, Earth Sense and the Town of Freedom.
John enjoyed baseball and bowling in his early years and also fishing, hunting and traveling across the U.S. with his family. He looked forward to his monthly breakfast with the Jager girls (his harem) and the sheepshead games after. John also loved his family time at the "Wooded Retreat", his home away from home. The fishing, campfires and holiday celebrations meant the world to him.
John is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathy; his daughters: Michelle (Keith) Allen and Jacquelen (Steve) Rouse; sisters: Darlene White, Sue Ann (Jesse) Zuniga and Ellen Vandenberg; brother, Larry Janssen; grandchildren: Mandi, Connor, Evan and Ryan; great granddaughter, Harper; a very special aunt and uncle, Vi and Ken Pomeroy; cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and his wife's sisters, brothers-in-law and brother.
John was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph Janssen, Catherine Janssen and Richard Verfurth; brother, James Janssen; brother-in-law, Daniel White; Kathy's parents, Henry and Rose Kuhn; sisters-in-law: Mary Kohl and Patti Sonkowsky.
The family would like to thank the nurses from ThedaCare Hospice, especially Dawn and Megan for all of their support.
Per John's wishes, there will be no services. For online condolence, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 24, 2019