John Jeske
Appleton - John Joseph James Jeske passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019.
He was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin to Agnes and Harry Jeske; the middle of three sons. When he was 14, the family moved to Three Lakes, Wisconsin where they owned and operated a resort on Planting Ground Lake.
After completing his under graduate and Master of Fine Arts degrees, he and his new bride moved to Appleton and he began a 37 year career teaching art at James Madison Middle School. John also enjoyed teaching art to children and adults as part of summer and night classes.
At an early age, he developed an interest in wood working and design that grew into a lifelong passion for furniture making and architecture.
He was an avid photographer since childhood and developed a keen interest in nature photography; especially birds.
He was a member of the Appleton Curling Club and enjoyed the "roaring game" for 30+ years.
Upon retirement, John and Joeleen traveled extensively in Europe and spent their winters in Padre Island, Texas. In addition, they both enjoyed designing and creating objects d' art from gourds.
He is survived by his wife Joeleen, daughters Jill Jeske (Kyle Bolton) and Amy Burbach (Troy Burbach) and grandchildren Laura and Kevin Burbach. Son Douglas Jeske predeceased John.
The family would like to thank the third floor staff at St Elizabeth Hospital and the Thedacare Hospice staff at Cherry Meadows for their compassion and care.
The family intends to have a private celebration of life. The family welcomes donation in John's name to the James Madison Middle School art program.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019