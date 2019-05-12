|
John Jolin
Neenah - John D. Jolin, age 76, of Neenah (formerly Marion) passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his home.
John David Jolin was born on November 2 1942 to James and Alice (Fuhrman) Jolin. He grew up in Marion and graduated from Marion High School in 1961. John was quite the athlete in school playing football and basketball. John was united in marriage on June 21, 1964 to his high school sweetheart, Dolly J. Verch, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Marion. The couple lived much of their married life in Neenah where they raised a daughter, Jodi.
For 25 years John was employed as a Plant Superintendent at Neenah Foundry. He later worked as the Greens Superintendent at Chaska Golf Course in Greenville. John was selected by the Directors of the Golf Course Owners of Wisconsin to receive the 2007 Leadership Award.
John liked going to sporting events and was a huge Packer and Badger fan. The couple even attended the famous 1967 NFL Championship "Ice Bowl" Game. John and Dolly liked to travel and went to numerous golf tournaments, and college basketball and football games. They went many places in the United States and Europe; and enjoyed "wintering" in Florida for over 30 years. The couple loved dancing together and watching The Lawrence Welk Show every Saturday night. His wife of 51 years preceded him in death on October 13, 2015.
Survivors include two granddaughters, Lindsay (Travis) Thorson of Appleton and Haylle (Matt Stebane) Hurley of Neenah. There are three great-grandchildren, Lucy and Theodore Thorson, and Aaron Hurley. There are three siblings, Tom (Marianne) Jolin of Gettysburg, PA, Mary (Mike Schlender) Jolin of Clintonville, and Carol (Dr. Don) McDowell of Alexandria, LA. He is further survived by a sister-in-law, Debbie Seacotte of Appleton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Dolly, daughter Jodi Hurley; his father and mother-in-law Clarence and Jean Verch; brother-in-law Wally Seacotte; and niece Theresa Jolin.
Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 21st at 11:00 AM at Beil-Didier Funeral Home, 299 S. Main St., Clintonville. Inurnment will be at a later date at Union Cemetery, Tigerton. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2019