Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
620 Division St.
Neenah, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
620 Division St
Neenah, WI
Neenah - John J. Konetzke "Jack", age 81, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Theda Care Regional Medical Center in Neenah. Jack was born on January 30, 1938 in Neenah, to Anton and Anna (Dombrowski) Konetzke. He went to St. John's grade school in Menasha and graduated from Menasha High School in 1956. Jack excelled at both basketball and baseball. He married Roberta Steffensen at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on May 30, 1956 and they had two months shy of 60 years together.

Jacked coached C.Y.O. basketball at St. Margaret Mary's and along with Fr. Gene Greis and Vern Wollerman, founded Little League in Neenah. He played first and second base and pitched for the Menasha MACS. Jack was also a referee for WIAA. He enjoyed playing softball alongside his sons for many years. Jack worked at Banta's for 43 years before retiring in 1999 due to health reasons. Before that he had 23 years of perfect attendance. He is survived by his wife Roberta, his sons, Jay (Sue) and Joseph Konetzke; his grandchildren, Tony, Charlie, Ben, Kate, Lauren, Kimberlee and Sarah Konetzke; his sister, Janie Gerhard; and his brother-in-law, Mark (Mary) Steffensen. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his son, John Jr. and brothers-in-law, George Steffensen and Bill Gerhard.

Funeral services for Jack will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 620 Division St., Neenah with Fr. Dennis Bergsbaken officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in St. Margaret Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Theda Care especially Dr. Bloominghoff and Dr. Karen Gremmenger, Theda Care at Home and dear friends, Wilma and James Newton.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 17, 2019
