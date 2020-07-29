John "Bob" Krieg
Neenah - John "Bob" Krieg, age 94, of Neenah, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020 with family by his side. Bob was born on June 15, 1926 in Neenah son of the late James and Frances (Hooyman) Krieg. John enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 during World War II. He attended Cook and Baker school for the navy before serving aboard the U.S.S. Pathfinder in the Pacific. After serving and being honorably discharged from the navy, he shortly thereafter began working at Gene's Bake Shop in Neenah. It is there where he met his wife, Irene Caron. Bob and Irene were married on February 3, 1951. They continued to work together at the bakery and eventually purchased it. They owned and operated it together for many years before retiring. Bob was a bit of card shark and always enjoyed a good game of cribbage or rummy. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Neenah. In addition to his wife Irene of 70 years, Bob is also survived by his children: James (Cheryl) Krieg, Karen (Jim) Weyenberg, Robert (Lynn) Krieg, Mary (Greg) Robbeloth; grandchildren: Keely (Caleb) Kohl, Stephanie (Sam) Pratt, Becky (Todd) Ellis, Jessie (Jimmy) Schraufnagel, Rachel (Ryan) Micale, Greg Robbeloth Jr. and Kaitlyn Robbeloth. He is further survived by great-grandchildren: Kayla, Mya, Dharmakaya, Kyah, Casper and Baby Pratt on the way. Bob is also survived by his siblings, Jean Haskins, William (Donna) Krieg, and Judy Keesler and a sister-in-law, Celine (Jim) Stilp. He is preceded in death by his siblings, James Krieg, Elaine Blair and Joann Kohl, and numerous in-laws.
Private family services will be held for Bob on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. His service will be livestreamed on the Kessler Funeral Home and CremationService Facebook page at that time. You may also view the livestream at the funeral home website on Bob's obituary page. Entombment will be at Shrine of Heaven Mausoleum, Neenah with full Military Honors conducted by the Neenah-Menasha Funeral Honors Team. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
