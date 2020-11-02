1/1
John Krupka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Krupka

Black Creek - John M. Krupka, 70, Black Creek, passed peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020, with his wife at his side. John was born November 26, 1949, to the late George and Elizabeth (Miller) Krupka. He was united in marriage to Donna M. Drephal on Sept. 27, 1968, and from that marriage came children: Jodi (Kurt) Wendler, and Don (Tina) Krupka; and grandchildren: Brittany, Bethany and Bradley Wendler, and Sydney and Dylan Krupka. Donna preceded John in death on April 9, 1974.

On July 15, 1978, John was united in marriage to Bonnie J. Velie. From that marriage came children: Dan (Ashley) Krupka, & David Krupka (partner Craig Tharkur); and grandchildren: Levie and Claire Krupka. John is further survived by his brothers: Frank (Bonnie) Krupka, Norbert (Maryanne) Krupka, Jim (Kay) Krupka, and Jerry (Peg) Krupka; sisters: Virginia (Larry) Miller, Marie (Dave) Draper, and Carol Mitchel; sisters-in- law: Barbara Krupka and Jean Krupka, Vicki (Jeff) Nelson, Lori (Tom) Pieper, and Kathy (Tod) Wettstein; his mother-in-law, Connie Velie; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brothers: George, Dennis and Joe Krupka; his brother-in-law, Robert Mitchell; his father-in-law, James Velie; and nephews: Tim, Terry, Mike and Theodore.

John served in the US Army during Vietnam from Oct. 17, 1969 through April 20, 1972. John spent many years as an over the road truck driver, until his retirement in 2003 due to a stroke. Truck driving was something he truly enjoyed and was passionate about, it was evident in the stories he loved to tell. He was a diehard Packers fan and enjoyed NASCAR, but his biggest joy was his family, and having them all together.

He felt very honored to have been part of the Old Glory Honor flight mission number 53.

He is sadly missed, but is fondly remembered by his family.

A special thank you to all the health care workers who helped take care of John.

Due to COVID 19 a private service will be held for the family at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Black Creek. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Krause-Kraft-Mueller American Legion Post #106, Seymour.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved