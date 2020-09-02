John L Schachner Sr
John L Schachner Sr, 81, was born in Charlotte, NC December 27, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Virginia Schachner, his father in law Robert Gilles and father in law Clayton Alsteen. Also preceded in death by Brothers Joseph, Stephen, and David; Sister Ann Schachner and sister in law Diane Uphill.
He is survived by his wife Beth Gilles-Schachner, Sons John Jr (Maria), Jimmy (Paula), Jeff (Dawn) and David. Daughters Susie Swanson and Samantha Schachner. Mother in Law Geri Gilles. Brothers Greg (Cathy), Donald, Nick (Pat) and Sisters Gin Schachner and Kate Guin (Jamie)
Brothers in laws Terence Gilles, Tim Brennan, Steve Uphill, Glen Gilles, Mike Gilles (Nancy) and Joe Gilles.
Sister in laws Debbi Gilles and Traci Land (Chris)
Grand children: John III, Jayson, Jordan, Jaden, Charlsey Jo, Dustin, Myla
Great Grand Children: Seth Jr, Addie, Zoe, Alex
John's first "real" job was as a milk boy as a very young boy. He LOVED TO WORK. John owned and operated Contractor's Supply & Equipment in Appleton Wisconsin for over 40 years. John also owned and operated Pensacola Beach Properties, Inc on beautiful Pensacola Beach, FL the last 25 years working along side his wife Beth, sister in law Traci and Son David. He loved his CSE family, his PBP family, his camping family and his kids.
He was an amazing dad and definitely one of those "Crabby old men". He was a very intelligent, insightful man. Loved to gamble, travel and spend time with family and friends. He had great pride for all of his children. He was very excited to see Samantha graduation this December with her PHD.
He also loved his furry babies S'Mores, Hershey, Walter and Windsor. Grand puppy Blue.
Visitant will be 9:30 a.m. following a Memorial Services Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. on September 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Assumption Mission, 920 Via De Luna Dr, Pensacola Beach, FL 32561, with Father John Licari Celebrant.
