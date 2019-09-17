|
John L. "Jack" Van Rooy
Winneconne - John Lee "Jack" Van Rooy, 84, died unexpectedly but peacefully at home in Winneconne, WI on Friday, September 13, 2019. Born August 14, 1935 in Appleton, WI to Lawrence R. and Mabel (Droske) Van Rooy. He was eighth of 10 kids. His father, Lawrence died in January 1050 while on a business trip to Chicago when John was 15. His mother Mabel was a strong woman who continued to manage, care, and love until her death in 2001 at age 101.
A 1953 graduate of Appleton (West) High School he participated in choir - he had a good voice. He participated in the Korean Conflict as a helicopter mechanic and met his first wife, Geraldine Chambers in Colorado. Jack and Geri were married July 5, 1956 at Fort Carson, Colorado. Six active boys were born of this union. Summer car trips to Colorado and Christmas were always life highlights. John worked for the American Can Company for 41 ½ years. After a divorce in 1988, John married Kim Block in Clark, NV on July 7, 1989. John and Kim ultimately moved to Winneconne on the lake with their boat and dog and enjoyed socializing at home and area establishments with friends and family.
John is survived by wife Kim; his six boys Steve (Kim), Dan (Eileen), Jim (Terri), Chuck (Colleen), Chris (Sheila), Scott (Jacki); his former wife Geri; seventeen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters: Joan Below, Mildred Emmers and Judy (Ron) Fischer; as well as Sisters-in-law, Nancy (Jack) Dombeck, Marti Van Rooy; brother-in-law, John Block and fiancé Linda Gunderson; and many nieces and nephews that will greatly miss their Uncle. Importantly, he is also survived by his dog Riley who we believe was at his side at the time of death.
John was preceded in death by his siblings: Ellen (Babe) Le May, Lawrence (Pat) Van Rooy, Mary (Dan) Ponschock, Thomas Van Rooy, Gretchen (Don) Schoepke, and David (Gail) Van Rooy; father and mother-in-law, John and Jane Block; and two brothers-in-law: Todd Block and Hank Emmers.
Memorial service will be at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Neenah-Menasha, Rev. Ralph Osborne, officiant, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 AM with military honors to follow with the Neenah/Menasha Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held 9:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.
