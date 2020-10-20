John LlewellynBoom Bay - John Lee Llewellyn "Big John" of Boom Bay (Larsen, WI) at the age of 84, took his last breath on Oct 17, 2020, with his kids by his side in the home he built with his Father some 60 yrs prior. John was born on Oct 12, 1936, in Neenah to Gerald and Elizabeth Llewellyn and was the youngest of 2 children. He attended grade school at Trinity Lutheran in Neenah and later graduated from Neenah High School in 1954. He loved the time spent with the class of "54" gang and attended many of the get togethers until recently. On Feb 28, 1981, he married LaVonne Llewellyn and together they raised 4 children, Rhonda Bricco, Todd, Tami Jo and Keith Bricco who passed in Feb 1987. John and LaVonne were hard workers, but each year would take a vacation to Mexico and unwind with their best man and maid of honor, Bill and Sandy Bean. No explanations needed;the pictures tell of the good times. John and LaVonne enjoyed many retirement years in Boom Bay and sadly, she preceded him in death Oct 8, 2011.John had a tremendous work ethic that started at a very young age with a paper route when living in Neenah on Higgins Ave. When John was a teenager, along with his Dad's help, he owned and operated his own gas station in downtown Neenah. He would later have to sell it when he was drafted into the Army where he served 2 years at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. After the Service, he returned to Neenah and attended trade school which is now known as FVTC. He used that training and all of his "OJT" to amaze many over the years with his mechanical and electrical talents. If there was a way to fix something,John would get it done. People often referred to his garage and shop as the auto zone and true value hardware stores of Boom Bay. You could always see his work van out and about in the Boom Bay area. As a skilled electrician, he wired many houses and cottages in the area and helped Todd and Tami with their houses in Neenah. Keep in mind, "Llewellyn's Service" was only his part-time job for a while. He also held a full-time job as a mechanic for Wisconsin Electric, for 32 yrs, retiring atthe age of 57.He attended many of the retiree breakfasts with his good buddy Vic Springstroh, also a retiree, and would fondly call it the "crutch and cane club". Our Dad had a nickname for everything as those who knew him could attest to. John was a proud member of the Boom Bay Heights community. He was one of the founders of the BBHIA (Boom Bay Heights Improvement Association) and spent countless hours on the annual Labor Day picnics and making improvements to the park for many to enjoy for years to come. He helped organize the Boom Bay Volunteer Fire Dept with his longtime pal Wayne Kiesow, and was so proud when his oldest grandson became a Volunteer. He knew the importance of nature and the waterways and supported the local Sportsman's Club as well.You would often see him taking walks around the block, stopping to visit neighbors and feeding treats to their pups. John was a man of faith and took great pride in being a member of the little white church, St Peter's on County Road MM. His faith in the Lord was admirable. He would always say, "it won't kill you to give one hour a week to the Lord-don't forget that." Sundays were church first with second service at Boom Bay Bar & Grill where he ordered his favorite; two eggs over-easy with a maple waffle on the bottom ("The Big John") and a diet Pepsi, most commonly known as "squirrel p***."John cherished time spent with the grandkids.He was big on keeping the family traditions such as coloring Easter eggs,carving pumpkins, baking Christmas cookies, gardening, canning tomatoes for his famous chili mix,and Sunday cookouts long after Grandma LaVonne passed. By his own admission, Johnwould joke that he was no scholar and enjoyed a little mischief in his early years, but stressed to his grandkids the importance of graduating high school. He was so proud knowing that his kids and grandkids would all graduate from his alma mater -Neenah High. He attended many concerts and sporting events(basketball, softball, volleyball, Lacrosse, and football to name a few). Even when walking became difficult, nothing held him back. He rolled into Rocket Stadium and Ron Einerson fieldhouse(popcorn in hand)with a smile on his face; he didn't mind a little 'off-roading' to get that front row seat.John is survived by three of his children; Rhonda (Lee Ann) Bricco, Todd (Jessie) Llewellyn, and Tami (Brian) Dietzen, five grandchildren; Gavin and Erica Llewellyn and Kate, Brice, and Blake Dietzen. Also, sister Nancy (Bob) Johnson of Florida and in-laws, Butch and Sue Kohler, Roger Wendler, Arlyn Henke, and Phyllis Moran. He welcomed everyone and made them feel like one of his own. He was preceded in death by in-laws Mary Jane Wendler, Jan Henke, Marilyn &Ronnie Nitz, and Cliff Moran. Special thanks to his caregivers Mona Tellock ("Honey I'm Home"), Tammy R. ("Cadillac"), Mary B. ("Mary Mary"), and Amy V. (from Ascension Hospice who always got a chuckle out of his nicknames for things she assisted him with, the "backhoe", "axle grease", and the "peace pipe").Also a big thanks to Bob and Wendy Krueger who helped us make his home more wheelchair accessible.This made it possible for him to enjoy his final years at home. John had so many wonderful neighbors and friends who checked up on him, dropped off food, and stayed to share a cup of coffee or a cold one while catching up on the latest 'Boom Bay News' (Vic & Pat, Dan & Peg, Dale & Liz, Vicki & Rajko, Mary R, Jim M, Doug & Michele "Mitch", Bill and Sandy, along with many other family, friends, and neighbors). "Uncle John, Papa John, Grandpa John"was loved by so many. We are so thankful for Pastor Ibisch for visiting Dad and singing his favorite hymns in those final days."Dad I will miss our walks and talks, putzing in the garage,planting the garden and canning. Your words of wisdom about not sweating the small stuff will stay with me forever. Save a polka for me and give Mom and Keith a big bear hug from me. Love, TJDad, you made your last "service call" yesterday. I will miss you by my side while we work together on various projects for whomever needed help. Your words of guidance and inspiration or simply chatting about any subject that was the flavor of the day, I will really miss. Love your co-pilot, Todd."Papa John, thank you for treating my mom like a princess; I know she loved you very much. We had so much fun water skiing, snowmobiling and enjoying picnics at Wahoha Valley. We laughed together at the Mr. Bill skits on SNL. You took time to listen and help whenever and whoever you could. There was always someone stopping by for a part or needing some mechanical help. I will always appreciate you welcoming Lee Ann into our family. I will miss you Papa, Love Rha".Funeral visitation for John will be held on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 from 9 to 12pm at St. Peter's Lutheran Church (8630 Cty Road MM, Larsen WI)with a service officiated by Pastor Paul Ibisch immediately following at 12pm. Lewin Funeral Home of Fremont is assisting the family with arrangements. The burial will follow the service at Lakeview Cemetery in the town of Wolf River with the Boom Bay Volunteer Fire Dept assisting with the procession. If you are not feeling well,we kindly request that you consider tuning into the service via livestream. Details will be provided on the funeral home website. We also ask that if you plan to attend the church, you wear a mask. If you don't have one, we will have some available at the church. A memorial fund has been established for St. Peter's as well as donations to John's other favorite organizations. To honor John's memory,we will also be establishing a Neenah High School scholarship for a student who plans to attend technical school after graduation.