John Lloyd "Skinny" Kersten
Menasha - John L. Kersten, 91, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Oakridge Gardens, Menasha. He was born on October 11, 1928, in Menasha, the son of John and Dorathea (Kemps) Kersten. John was united in marriage to Marilyn Lowe on August 7, 1948, in Menasha. John retired from the Street Department of the City of Menasha. He was an original member of the Fox Valley Riders Motorcycle Club. John enjoyed garage sales, dancing, stock car racing, playing sheepshead, and attending parades.
John is survived by his wife of 71 years: Marilyn; 8 children: Kris Pagel, Keith, Karen (Randis) Immel, Pat (special friend Rodney Fischer) Rice, Tom, Marvin, Robert (Theresa), and Curt (Cindy) Kersten; 10 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter: Kathleen Kersten; siblings: Howard Kersten and Mildren (John) Gilson; and 2 sons-in-law: Larry Rice and Henry Pagel.
A celebration of life will be Live Streamed at 2:00 pm, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, via John's obituary page at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established at a later date.
John's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Oakridge Gardens for their care and compassion.
Menasha - John L. Kersten, 91, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Oakridge Gardens, Menasha. He was born on October 11, 1928, in Menasha, the son of John and Dorathea (Kemps) Kersten. John was united in marriage to Marilyn Lowe on August 7, 1948, in Menasha. John retired from the Street Department of the City of Menasha. He was an original member of the Fox Valley Riders Motorcycle Club. John enjoyed garage sales, dancing, stock car racing, playing sheepshead, and attending parades.
John is survived by his wife of 71 years: Marilyn; 8 children: Kris Pagel, Keith, Karen (Randis) Immel, Pat (special friend Rodney Fischer) Rice, Tom, Marvin, Robert (Theresa), and Curt (Cindy) Kersten; 10 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter: Kathleen Kersten; siblings: Howard Kersten and Mildren (John) Gilson; and 2 sons-in-law: Larry Rice and Henry Pagel.
A celebration of life will be Live Streamed at 2:00 pm, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, via John's obituary page at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established at a later date.
John's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Oakridge Gardens for their care and compassion.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.