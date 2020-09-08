1/1
John Louis Manders
John Louis Manders

Hobart - John L. Manders, age 74, passed away on September 7, 2020, after a long battle against Parkinson's. He was born on September 8, 1945, son of the late John and Marie (Thyssen) Manders. On June 1, 1968, John married Betty Vanden Hoogen at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Freedom.

John worked as a repair technician for Montgomery Ward and as a custodian for the Green Bay Board of Education. He proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Army from 1965-1967. John enjoyed hunting, bowling, playing ball and cards with his family, but his biggest passion was fishing. He loved teaching his children and grandchildren how to fish. John could fix almost anything and one set of tools was not enough, he had three. Family was most important to him and he was an extremely loving husband, father and grandfather.

John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty Manders; children: Susan (David) Hoffmann, Cheryl (Jon) Henry and John (Renee) Manders; grandchildren: Justin (Mikayla) Hoffmann, Rebecca Hoffmann, Kyle Henry, Caitlyn Henry, Jordan Kirsch, Blake Manders and McKinley Manders; sisters: Dolores Burt, Mary Lou VanKauwenberg and Betty Allen; brothers-in-law: Tom (Sandy) Vanden Hoogen and Ron (Sarah) Vanden Hoogen; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie Manders; a granddaughter, Emilie Manders; brothers, Fred Manders and Sam (Audrey) Manders; brothers-in-law: Linden Burt, John Vankauwenberg and Stuart Allen; father and mother-in-law, Tony and Margaret (Green) Vanden Hoogen.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave. A vigil service will conclude the evening. Visitation will continue Friday morning at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 County Road S, Freedom, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 12:00 noon. Full military honors will take place following the service by the Freedom VFW Post #7692. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

The Manders family would like to thank the staffs of Sage Meadow and AseraCare Hospice, especially Lise for the wonderful care given to John.

To a loving husband, father and grandfather. Thank you for everything you taught us and the love you shared. We love you and miss you.

"I don't go fishing to escape my life - I go fishing to love my life."








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Freedom
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
(920) 788-3321
