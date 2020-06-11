John Louis Plutz
Kaukauna - John Louis Plutz, age 73, of Kaukauna passed away on June 8, 2020 after a short illness. John was born December 2, 1946 to Louis and Marcella (Sturm) Plutz in Appleton. He was a graduate of Kaukauna High School, Class of 1964. After his graduation he attended Fox Valley Technical College where he studied electronics. On June 5, 1970 he married the former Eunice De Wildt at Holy Name Catholic Church in Kimberly and they recently celebrated 50 years together.
John was employed with Thilmany Pulp and Paper. He had a great work ethic. He took pride in doing a good job and providing for his family. John (Chili) retired in 2004.
John loved his family and enjoyed time with his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed riding ATV's, fishing and shooting. Anything he could do outdoors was good with John. John was a farm boy at heart. He enjoyed cutting wood and was very handy. He could fix anything. John loved traveling and in his later years, he enjoyed just sitting on the porch visiting with friends. He'd greet you with "Yo". He had a special way with words and always seemed to have perfect one liners.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Eunice, children, Mark (Jeanette) Plutz of Appleton, and their children, Maxwell and Grace, and Annette (Brett) Murawski of Muskego, Wisconsin, and their children Parker and Paige, his siblings, Sandra (Ken) Theimer, Kathleen (Jerry) Hammen, Marilyn (Gary) Sanderfoot, David (Pat) Plutz, Janet (Joe) Van Offeren, Donna (Jim) Nettekoven, Ken Plutz, Paul (Wendy) Plutz as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives, friends and beloved granddogs Ford and Stella.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to current circumstances, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Interment will be open to the public at Holy Name Cemetery in Kimberly on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 1:30pm. A public Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Wichmann Funeral Homes, Fargo Funeral Home of Kaukauna is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center and ThedaCare Home Care for all the care given to John.
We love and miss you Grandpa Yo.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.