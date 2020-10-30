John M. "Jack" Diedrich
Kaukauna - John M. "Jack" Diedrich, age 75, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's and complications from COVID, at St. Paul Home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born in Appleton on April 9, 1945 to the late John and Gladys (Milton) Diedrich. He married Nancy Britten at St. Mary's Parish in Kaukauna on June 15, 1968. Jack owned and operated Diedrich Lathing until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at his cottage in Wabeno, fishing, pontooning and enjoying the outdoors. He loved golfing anywhere, anytime and Wednesday night bowling with his cousins and friends. He also enjoyed spending winters in Arizona. Jack liked playing cribbage and going to the casino. You knew you were liked if he teased you and a day was never complete without his bowl of ice cream.
Jack is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy; children: Dean (Ida) Diedrich, Kaukauna; and Jill (Scott) Trimmer, Fort Collins, CO; grandchildren: Alicia Diedrich, Derek (Jaycie Glocke) Diedrich and Quinten Trimmer; sisters: Joyce Reiter, Carol (Jack) Wydeven, and Darlene Berghuis; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Pat (Fred) Hietpas, Bill (Leigh), John (Gail), and Don (Terri) Britten, Mary Britten and Diane Britten. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Ray and Marie Britten; and brothers and sister-in-law: Stan Berghuis, David Britten, Rose Britten, and Chuck Reiter.
While his funeral will be private, friends that wish to participate can live stream the funeral on the O'Connell Funeral Home Facebook page on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
.
Jack's family would like to thank the amazing caregivers at St. Paul Home (especially Birch and Poppy staff) for loving him and keeping him smiling. Thanks to the many selfless, amazing frontline workers that put their lives on the line to help our loved ones every day.