|
|
John M. Micke
De Pere, Wisconsin - John Michael Micke, age 71 of De Pere, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born on July 28, 1947 to the late Urban and Catherine (Van Handel) Micke. Following graduating from Kaukauna High School in 1965, John attended FVT College, where he took Agri-Business. He enjoyed dancing, and would meet his sweetheart, Mary Beth Dworak at Arthur Murray Dance Studios (John was at the Appleton studio and Mary Beth at the Green Bay studio). He and Mary Beth were united in marriage on October 31, 1987 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Green Bay. He was employed by Weyers Equipment in Kaukauna as an accountant until his retirement in 2014. John also loved to sing. He became a member of the Fox Valleyaires Men's Barbershop Chorus, previously belonging to both the Kaukauna-Little Chute Chorus and Northbrook New Tradition Chorus. In addition, he sang in the church choir at St. Francis Xavier Parish in De Pere.
One of John's favorite pastimes was watching birds and animals, whether it was spending time outdoors or traveling to more than 10 different zoos throughout the country. He was an avid fan of harness and greyhound racing, the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Bucks. When he was younger, he even raised homing pigeons.
He is survived by his wife Mary Beth; siblings, Harold Micke, Norman Micke, Mel and Nina Matterella-Micke, Luane Quella; siblings-in-law, Jimmy (Jeanne) Dworak, Bobby (Pam) Dworak, Peggy (David Sr.) Funk, Marilyn (Mike) Schlies, Delores (Randy) LaLuzerne, Cathy (Paul) Buresh and Jackie (Kevin) Ronsman; also many other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sisters, Janet VandeHey and Mary Kay Micke; nieces, Lori and Susan VandeHey, stepfather, Jerome Van Lanen; brother-in-law, Thomas Quella; and his brother Norman's special friend, Gael Bertolino.
Family and friends may call from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Kaukauna, with a Vigil Service at 7:30 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for John at 11 AM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer St., Kaukauna by Rev. Donald Everts. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of mass. Interment will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Kaukauna.
John's family would like to extend a special thank you to Compassus Hospice for their care and support.
To leave a special memory or condolences for John's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 26, 2019