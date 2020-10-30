John (Jack) O. Roberts



Kaukauna - John (Jack) O. Roberts age 95 of Kaukauna, passed away on Wednesday October 28, 2020. He was born on June 5, 1925 to the late Bert and Ann (Esler) Roberts. On September 11, 1948 he married the love of his life Florence L. O'Connor.



Jack served in the US Navy 1943-1946, he was employed at Thilmany Paper Mill until the time he went into the restaurant business in 1965.



He owned the Hyland House Supper club for 26 years where he and Floss had many years of laughs, celebrations and made life long friends. Jack will be remembered for his sense of humor, wonderful tenor voice and his former boxing history where his record was 30-1-1. He had a love of nature, he loved to fish and golf and was truly an example of all things good.



Jack was an active member of the Kaukauna Lions Club, The Knights of Columbus and Elks Lodge for many years. He was inducted into the Kaukauna High School Athletics Hall of Fame and was a life long member of Holy Cross Parish.



He is survived by his wife: Floss Roberts of Kaukauna; sons John (Peg) Roberts of Oregon, Joseph Roberts of Hobart, Timothy (Judy) Roberts of Combined Locks, Mark (Beth) Roberts of Oshkosh, daughters, Peg Roberts of Kaukauna, Jane (Steve) Lynk of Marshall and Maureen (Rudy) Budiac of Appleton. His grandchildren and great grandchildren which were his greatest source of joy: Becky (Mike) Dreyer and Trinity, Brenna and Cormac Stoughton, Jerry Roberts of Brooklyn WI , David (Tamra) Roberts and Reese, Emma and Dalton of Brooklyn WI , Brett Culp Oshkosh, Melissa (Scott) Burnoski and Tristan, Stella, Xavier, Roman and Monroe Green Bay, Emily (Chad) Lee Middleton, Sharika (fiancé Aaron) Roberts and Owen Kaukauna, Ana Roberts Kaukauna, Connor (fiance Maria) Roberts Kaukauna, Aubrey (Caleb) Petersen Kaukauna, Ireland and Jack Budiac Appleton.



Sister Elizabeth of High Springs FL, Sister-in-law Tess of Kaukauna,



He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Richard (Bettye) Roberts, Dan Roberts, Tom Roberts, sisters Joyce (Marvin/Dago) Schuler and Mary Jane (George) Reichelt. His in-law's Eileen (Paul) Nagan, Earl (Marge) O'Connor, Pat (Kay) O'Connor, Peg (Fred) Wick, Charlie (Gladys) O'Connor and Marian O'Connor.



Based on the current health crisis in our country a private service will be held and a celebration of Jack's life will be planned in the spring where we can honor him with friends and family. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to St Paul Elder Services/Meals on Wheels.



A special thank you to the staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton for their wonderful care in his final days.









