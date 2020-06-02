John Peter Schumacher



John Peter Schumacher, 80, of DeLand, FL, passed away on May 23, 2020. He was born on April 30, 1940 in Menominee, MI to Alban and Genevieve (Gehbe) Schumacher who preceded him in death. He was a graduate of Menominee High School and spent most of his adult life in Appleton, WI. John had a 30-year career as a District Agent and Manager with Prudential Life Insurance Company. He was a very active member of the International Union of Life Insurance Agents. John had many fun times with Shirley, his kids and friends on his pontoon boat cruising down the Wolf River. After his retirement and Shirley's passing, he relocated to DeLand in 2002. One day John met Dora at the mailbox and fell in love again. They married in 2009 and enjoyed taking trips, cruises and visits to Wisconsin to see family and friends. He was a devoted Green Bay Packer fan. John was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and Eagles Lodge in DeLand. He enjoyed playing cards with his family and friends. He was very fond of his dogs Sigh, Clay and Mattie. He was predeceased by his wife of 42 years Shirley (Larson), his second wife Marianne (Bull), brothers James and William and sister Anne (Halla). John is survived by his loving wife Dora; his sister Mary Castaneda, sister Dorothy Schumacher and her husband Jim; his daughter Debbie Schumacher and her husband Jim Hebel; son Scott Schumacher and his wife Mary; and son Barry. Stepchildren Michael Tumminello and his wife Brande; Donna Verdeur and her husband Chris; Ernie Tumminello; and Eugene Tumminello. He was the proud grandfather to Steve Schumacher and his wife Lacey; Staci Schraufnagel and her husband Tony; Tyler Schumacher and his wife Alana; Nick Schumacher; Andreu Schumacher and his wife Olivia; and Molly Schumacher and her fiancé Zen. He was a proud great-grandfather to 14 "great grands" and loved them all (he was fondly known as GP). John will be greatly missed by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his grandson's house in Appleton, WI, from 1 to 6 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in Florida at the First Presbyterian Church in DeLand sometime in September (date to be determined). In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in John's memory to the First Presbyterian Church of DeLand.









