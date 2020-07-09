1/1
John Pollack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Pollack

Neenah - John E. Pollack, age 90 of Neenah, passed away the morning of Thursday, July 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Oshkosh to Leonard and Marie Pollack on September 8, 1929, and married Marion Vogt on May 28, 1949. Together they raised five children while living in Neenah.

John was employed by Kimberly Clark Corp. for 42 years, and personally worked for the Kimberly family in his earlier years. John will be remembered as a very social man with a very generous spirit. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and gardening, was a Packer fan, and loved to eat the sweet corn he grew in his own garden. Having a good meal was always a favorite, especially when with his family. A cold beer never hurt either.

John will be greatly missed by his five children: Susan (Dennis) Howard; Terry (Susan) Pollack; Tina (Clay) Hoerauf; Debbie (Ken) Boardman; and Darlene Pollack; by his grandchildren: Scott, Stacy, Craig, Dan, Becky, Hunter, Taylor, and Matthew; his great-grandchildren: Kristy, T.J., Kayla, Caleb, and Addison; and by his great-great-grandson, Wyett. He is further survived by his siblings: Bernard (Sue) Pollack and Barbara Norman. John was preceded in death by his wife, Marion, in 2010; and by his brother, David.

A private service will be held for John. He will be laid to rest with Marion at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity as a way to honor John's generous nature.

John's family would like to extend a warm thank you to the staff and nurses of ThedaCare at Home Hospice and Home Instead for their care and compassion.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave., Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved