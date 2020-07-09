John Pollack
Neenah - John E. Pollack, age 90 of Neenah, passed away the morning of Thursday, July 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Oshkosh to Leonard and Marie Pollack on September 8, 1929, and married Marion Vogt on May 28, 1949. Together they raised five children while living in Neenah.
John was employed by Kimberly Clark Corp. for 42 years, and personally worked for the Kimberly family in his earlier years. John will be remembered as a very social man with a very generous spirit. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and gardening, was a Packer fan, and loved to eat the sweet corn he grew in his own garden. Having a good meal was always a favorite, especially when with his family. A cold beer never hurt either.
John will be greatly missed by his five children: Susan (Dennis) Howard; Terry (Susan) Pollack; Tina (Clay) Hoerauf; Debbie (Ken) Boardman; and Darlene Pollack; by his grandchildren: Scott, Stacy, Craig, Dan, Becky, Hunter, Taylor, and Matthew; his great-grandchildren: Kristy, T.J., Kayla, Caleb, and Addison; and by his great-great-grandson, Wyett. He is further survived by his siblings: Bernard (Sue) Pollack and Barbara Norman. John was preceded in death by his wife, Marion, in 2010; and by his brother, David.
A private service will be held for John. He will be laid to rest with Marion at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity
as a way to honor John's generous nature.
John's family would like to extend a warm thank you to the staff and nurses of ThedaCare at Home Hospice and Home Instead for their care and compassion.
