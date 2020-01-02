|
John "Jack" Ponto
Fox Crossings - John "Jack" A. Ponto, age 68, passed away peacefully and quickly at his home as a result of a heart attack on Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born on August 27, 1951 and raised in Menasha where he attended St. John Catholic grade school and graduated from Menasha High School in 1970. He worked at Automotive Supply Company in Appleton for over 30 years until his retirement just three days before his passing. Jack loved spending time at the family lake property, "Pontorosa", near Wild Rose where he enjoyed time with family and working on the land.
Jack is survived by his mother, Louise Ponto of Fox Crossings; his sister, Judy (Bruce) Menning, their daughter Lori (Ivan Gomez) and their daughter, Emma all of Neenah; sister, Margaret "Margee" (Gary) Anderson of Avondale, Arizona; special aunt, Marion Stinski and his best friend since childhood, Rick (Mary Jo) Seidling.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Ponto along with numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives.
Jack will be laid to rest on the family plot at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Menasha and a memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020