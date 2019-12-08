|
John "Jack" Robert Nienhaus
Freedom - John (Jack) Robert Nienhaus, 84, of Freedom, Wisconsin, passed in peace, Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born in Appleton on August 29, 1935 to John and Edna (Appleton) Nienhaus. As a child, he cherished his summers spent at his Grandfather's farm in Seymour, working with his Grandpa and getting spoiled by his Grandma. He graduated from Appleton High School and received an Associate's degree in accounting from Fox Valley Tech. Jack joined the Army right after high school and was stationed in Japan for 2 years. This is where he bought Rosie's engagement ring and china and couldn't wait to get home to propose to her! While he was there, he often visited an orphanage and had his mom organize the neighborhood ladies to send blankets over to Japan for the orphans to keep them warm. He married Rosemary Kons on October 30, 1955 and had 8 beautiful children. They were married 61 years before Rosie passed in 2016. She was his rock and his love and the family is consoled by the fact that they are together once again. Jack worked as a plant manager for Zwicker Knitting Mills and Aris Isotoner. He enjoyed the knitting mill and did a wonderful job as plant manager. Not one to want to retire, he joined up with his son, Jim, and son-in-law, Bob, to waterproof the basement walls they poured. He did that until he retired in 1997. His favorite pastimes included playing sheepshead and slot machines at the casino. He also enjoyed woodworking in his shop and watching all the beautiful birds in his backyard who had come to nest in the bird houses he built but his real passion was giving to and helping others. He found his greatest joy in that. Jack was a great friend, neighbor, husband, Father and he loved his church and Christ. He was an active member of St. Nicholas since they moved to Freedom in 1964. He served on various committees and helped with the children's lunch program. He also was a member of the choir for many years gifting us with his beautiful voice. We have fond memories of his voice ringing through the church for midnight Christmas Eve mass. He was also an active member of the Freedom VFW.
Jack is survived by his 8 children: Jay (Irina) Nienhaus, Jeff (Wendy) Nienhaus, Julie (Chad) Cassiani, Jim (Colleen) Nienhaus, John (Chris) Nienhaus, Janece (Bob) Schommer, Joe (Tonya) Nienhaus, and Jerry (Suzanne) Nienhaus, 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Allen (Diane) Nienhaus and his sister, Karen (Larry) Bloom, his brother-in-law, Mike (Barbara) Kons, and his sister-in-law, Irene Genett and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosemary, and his parents, John and Edna Nienhaus.
God Speed, Dad! We will miss you terribly but know you can't wait to take Rosie back into your arms and give her that long awaited kiss.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home, FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave, Freedom, WI. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 County Rd. S, Freedom with a celebration of his life mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019