|
|
John S. Hastings
Appleton - John Seals Hastings, 90, passed away to be with his Savior on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was blessed to have one of his grand-daughters, Emily Hastings, a recent nursing school graduate attending to him in his final hours; and blessed to have several other loved ones helping out during the preceding weeks.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor (Marecek) Hastings on May 16, 2018.
He was born on September 7, 1929 in Madison to Alfred J. and Bessie (Seals) Hastings. He married Eleanor on November 27, 1954 in Berwyn, IL and in 1958 they moved near Weyauwega and became very involved at First Baptist Church of Waupaca. When they moved to Appleton in 1972, they became charter members of Emmanuel Baptist Church, now known as Cross Walk Church.
He was also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 8642 - Grand Chute; United States Naval Institute; USS New Jersey BB-62 Veterans Inc.; Battleship New Jersey Historical Society; US Navy Memorial Foundation. Having done two combat tours of duty aboard the USS New Jersey BB-62 to Korea in 1951 and 1953 he was honorably discharged in 1954. He then worked in the graphic arts trade for thirty-seven years and retired in 1991 from Northwestern Color Graphics in Menasha.
He is survived by four children: Ferree (Tom) Hardy, Florence, SC; Steven (Tammy) Hastings, Hortonville, WI; Joel (Lisa) Hastings, Riverside, IL; and Anjee (Jim) Kimber, Dorr, MI. Also 15 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; his wife's sisters and their husbands who truly became the siblings he longed for as a boy: Violet (Ed) Broschka and Joanne (Doug) Thoma; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services for John will be held at held at 11 AM, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Cross Walk Church (2020 E. John Ste.) Appleton. Friends may visit the family at Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:30 PM and again the following day at church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will be at 2:15 at Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega.
The final thought he wanted to leave with family and friends was this: "For those who have peace with God, death is a blessing." Therefore, rejoice with me because I am blessed beyond all measure and word! Praise God from whom all blessings flow!
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019