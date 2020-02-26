|
John Saletri
Bible study leader for singles and men's ministries for over 30 years, John Saletri found eternal rest on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born to Frank and Amelia (Herzog ) Saletri, March 6, 1946, graduating valedictorian of 1964 class at Suring High School. He held many state titles in track and field continuing his athletic abilities in college playing football at UW-Oshkosh, (class of 1969), being key player on 1968 WSUC championship team. Past owner of Maple Valley Golf Corporation operating Maple Valley Golf Course and Cathedral Pines Golf Course. Employed as senior information systems consultant at AO Smith for 32 years and senior analyst for Northwestern Mutual for 15 years, retiring April, 2017.
He leaves behind Linda, Jonathan, Kate (Will) Rottier, papa to Lauren, Elizabeth (Ella), Abigail, Bennett Rottier. Brother to June Kirk, Chuck (Sue), Jim (Barb), and Sandra Navarro. Preceded by daughter, Laura, brother, Frank, brother-in-law Lee Kirk, parents and parents-in-law.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, at Brookside Baptist Church, 4470 Pilgrim Rd., Brookfield, Wisconsin, 53005 at 3pm. Visitation 1-3 at the church.
IN LIEU OF FLOWER MEMORIALS, the family requests you dedicate time to loved ones and special people in your life showing your appreciation.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020