John Scovronski
Suring - John R. Scovronski, age 61 of Suring, originally of Neenah, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Chicago. He was born September 16, 1957 to Robert and Joan (Hanisch) Scovronski in Neenah.
John was a 1975 graduate of Neenah High School and went on to achieve an Associate Degree in Police Science from Fox Valley Technical College. He then worked for 27 years as a deputy for the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, also working on the dive team. Throughout his time in the valley, John also volunteered for the fire departments of the Towns of Neenah and Poygan. In his free time, John loved hunting, fishing, and playing pool, as well as cheering for his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers.
John will be dearly missed by his wife, Rhonda Scovronski; by his children: Kevin (Tanya) Wohlers; Holly (Nicholas Sommer) Wohlers; and Kimberly (Tony) Schakel; as well as by his grandchildren: Lucas, Taylor, and Carson Schakel. He is further survived by his brother, James Scovronski; and sister, Jill (Brian) Smoot; as well as by his in-laws: Richard and Jean Moxon; Steven (Erma) Moxon; Jeff (Shelly) Moxon; Richard Moxon; Todd Moxon; Gregory Moxon; and Christopher (Jodi) Moxon; his god-daughter, Jenna Smoot; as well as by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Nicole Scovronski.
A brief memorial service for John will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Saving Paws Animal Rescue in Appleton, the , or a .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019