1/1
John Sherman George
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Sherman George

Appleton - John Sherman George, age 77, passed away peacefully with his family surrounding him on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at ThedaCare Medical Center of Appleton after what seemed like a long but short battle from complications of Coronavirus. He was born on January 19, 1943 in Windom Township, Minnesota to the late Robert and Genvinie (Byrd) George and raised in Iowa. John graduated from Amana High School on May 25th, 1962 and later that summer married his love Mary Van Dee Kerkove on August 25th, 1962. Together for 38 years they raised a family of three children on a small farm in the Town of West Bloomfield, Wisconsin. John owned and operated Pine River Auto Body, Pine River, Wisconsin where he painted and repaired cars, trucks, tractors…you name it. He had a passion for antique John Deere tractors, farming and loved collecting and repairing clocks, watches and hit and miss engines.

John is survived by his three children Mischelle (Dan) Wendt, John (Stacey) George and Michael (Samantha) George; his seven grandchildren: Nathan Wendt, Bryan (Holly) Wendt and Dustan Wendt, Gaven and Kaylen George, Kyler and Kashdon George; five great grandchildren: Elizabeth, Tucker, Jasper, Natalee and Oliver; his adopted Brother Billy and several nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his Wife Mary; his Brothers: Lee, Jimmy, Verl (Bud), David and Richard; his Sisters: Dorothea, Margorie, Jennifer, Pearl (In Infancy); and his adopted Sister Molly.

John will be laid to rest with a private family service at Lind Center Cemetery, Waupaca. A memorial celebration will be announced in the future for family and friends in celebration of John's life.

A special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Primary Care Associates, the ThedaCare Medical Center Team of Appleton and support staff, ThedaCare at Home, and Dads Assisted Living Facility Care Partners for the care and kindness given to him and our family.

"Never forget yesterday, But always live for today,

You never know what tomorrow can bring, Or what it can take away"






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
200 South Mill Street
Weyauwega, WI 54983
920-867-3399
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved